EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht firms, Philippine peso slips among mixed Asian currencies

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.320

115.41

+0.08

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3469

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

27.860

27.846

-0.05

Korean won

1198.900

1198.5

-0.03

Baht

32.610

32.68

+0.21

Peso

51.380

51.25

-0.25

Rupiah

14350.000

14350

0.00

Rupee

75.380

75.38

0.00

Ringgit

4.190

4.188

-0.05

Yuan

6.361

6.3542

-0.11

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.320

115.08

-0.21

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3490

+0.17

Taiwan dlr

27.860

27.676

-0.66

Korean won

1198.900

1188.60

-0.86

Baht

32.610

33.39

+2.39

Peso

51.380

50.99

-0.76

Rupiah

14350.000

14250

-0.70

Rupee

75.380

74.33

-1.39

Ringgit

4.190

4.1640

-0.62

Yuan

6.361

6.3550

-0.10

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

