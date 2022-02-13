EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht firms, Philippine peso slips among mixed Asian currencies

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.320
115.41
+0.08
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3469
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
27.860
27.846
-0.05
Korean won
1198.900
1198.5
-0.03
Baht
32.610
32.68
+0.21
Peso
51.380
51.25
-0.25
Rupiah
14350.000
14350
0.00
Rupee
75.380
75.38
0.00
Ringgit
4.190
4.188
-0.05
Yuan
6.361
6.3542
-0.11
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.320
115.08
-0.21
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3490
+0.17
Taiwan dlr
27.860
27.676
-0.66
Korean won
1198.900
1188.60
-0.86
Baht
32.610
33.39
+2.39
Peso
51.380
50.99
-0.76
Rupiah
14350.000
14250
-0.70
Rupee
75.380
74.33
-1.39
Ringgit
4.190
4.1640
-0.62
Yuan
6.361
6.3550
-0.10
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)
