EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht firms on cenbank intervention doubts, Malaysia shares climb

By Anushka Trivedi

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Thai baht hit a near one-year high on Wednesday as traders sold dollars amid expectations that the Bank of Thailand will intervene to stem the currency's rapid rise, while Malaysian equities jumped more than 1%, lifted by Public Bank.

The baht THB=TH firmed 0.2% to 30.04 against the dollar and has now recouped most of its losses made this year since a breakthrough in coronavirus vaccine in November brightened the outlook for the trade and tourism-reliant Thai economy.

The Bangkok index .SETI is on track to gain over 2% in two sessions after the country eased curbs on tourist arrivals, while foreign equity inflows have added to the baht's strength, which Thai exporters on Tuesday urged the central bank to curb at 30.0 per dollar mark.

"There was 'panic USD selling' among exporters once baht rose beyond 30.15 on expecting support from Bank of Thailand ... and given no currency briefing by BoT as previously expected, some exporters may be in wait and see mode and could rush to sell dollars more once baht rises above 30 level," said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

The Bank of Thailand, which cancelled a planned briefing on currency measures, may not intervene at this level but could use unconventional tools like quantitative easing as well as debt monetisation to limit the baht's gains, Poon added.

Other Asian currencies rose against a softer greenback .DXY, with the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP leading gains at 1% stronger.

However, the Indian rupee INR=IN failed to capitalise, dropping 0.1%, on suspicions the country's central bank was mopping up inflows to prevent its rise.

In the equity markets, Malaysia's index .KLSE scaled a 16-month peak after the country's second-largest lender Public Bank Bhd PUBM.KL announced a bonus share issue, which brokerage MIDF Research said would improve the bank's liquidity and the stock's affordability.

Positive sentiment from a strong finish at Wall Street on progress in coronavirus vaccines spilled over to Asia as most stock markets made big gains.

South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 rose 1.4% and Singapore shares .STI advanced 0.6%.

Financial markets in Indonesia were shut due to a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Public Bank Bhd PUBM.KL up 8.9%, its highest since Jan. 7

** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 1.5 basis points at 1.265%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0453 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.02

+4.30

.N225

1.15

13.17

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.10

+6.70

.SSEC

0.06

11.87

India

INR=IN

-0.08

-2.99

.NSEI

0.58

10.70

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.15

+0.62

.KLSE

0.96

3.69

Philippines

PHP=

+0.23

+5.41

.PSI

-0.66

-8.43

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.33

+6.90

.KS11

1.55

24.80

Singapore

SGD=

+0.23

+0.75

.STI

0.57

-11.83

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.05

+6.68

.TWII

0.25

19.99

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.17

-0.27

.SETI

0.03

-6.36

