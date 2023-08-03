EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht falls on political uncertainties, Asian FX declines

By Upasana Singh

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Thai baht hit a one-week low on Thursday on lingering political uncertainties after the populist Pheu Thai party took the lead in efforts to form a government, while other emerging Asian currencies fell against a firm U.S. dollar.

The baht THB=TH weakened 0.6% and equities in Bangkok .SETI shed 0.5%, a day after the Bank of Thailand raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points.

Southeast Asia's second largest economy has been in political limbo since the May 14 election, and the latest twist came as the Pheu Thai party abandoned support for the reformist Move Forward party that had won most seats but twice failed to get parliament's approval for its prime ministerial candidate.

Pheu Thai, the latest incarnation of a party founded by former telecoms tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra, said on Wednesday that it would real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin as its prime ministerial candidate for a vote in parliament on Friday.

"We believe a new government could be formed soon which would give a boost to the baht," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

The Philippine peso PHP= fell 0.5% to hit a three-week low. India's rupee INR=IN, Indonesia's rupiah IDR= and the Singapore dollar SGD= eased 0.1% each.

Rating agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the U.S. government's top credit rating, a move that drew an angry response from the White House and surprised investors.

Charu Chanana, macro and markets strategist at Saxo Markets said the downgrade by Fitch had made investors more risk averse, which worked against Asian currencies.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major peers, hit its highest since July 7 in the previous session following strong private payrolls data. FRX/

Markets were awaiting the closely-watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday.

Meanwhile, China's services activity expanded at a slightly faster pace in July, supported by a jump in business in the summer travel season, a private-sector business survey showed, partly offsetting the drag from the weak manufacturing sector.

The yuan CNY=CFXS traded flat, while stocks in Shanghai .SSEC dipped 0.2%.

Equities across emerging Asia were broadly lower, with South Korea's benchmark index .KS11 declining 0.5%. Stocks in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE and Mumbai .NSEI retreated 0.3% each.

Jakarta .JKSE and Manila .PSI equities rose 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively, to be the only outliers in the region.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Japan's service sector activity expanded at a slightly slower pace in July as new business growth eased and cost pressures remained high, but the overall performance of the sector stayed solid amid the fading impact of COVID-19

** Markets in Taiwan were closed due to Typhoon Khanun

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0356 GMT.

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= +0.04 -8.48 .N225 -1.56 23.38 China CNY=CFXS +0.02 -4.04 .SSEC -0.18 5.39 India INR=IN -0.12 +0.05 .NSEI -0.32 7.50 Indonesia IDR= -0.10 +2.50 .JKSE 0.62 0.68 Malaysia MYR= -0.24 -3.34 .KLSE -0.33 -3.72 Philippines PHP= -0.47 +0.56 .PSI 1.12 -0.16 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.20 -2.81 .KS11 -0.50 16.41 Singapore SGD= -0.10 -0.19 .STI -0.09 2.18 Taiwan TWD=TP - -2.90 .TWII - 19.49 Thailand THB=TH -0.55 +0.36 .SETI -0.45 -7.51 (Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

