EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht falls most among Asian currencies

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.750
147.86
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3646
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
32.003
32.002
-0.00
Korean won
1328.100
1328.5
+0.03
Baht
36.100
36.02
-0.22
Peso
56.770
56.75
-0.04
Rupiah
15385.000
15375
-0.06
Rupee
83.268
83.2675
0.00
Ringgit
4.692
4.694
+0.04
Yuan
7.294
7.297
+0.05
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.750
131.110
-11.26
Sing dlr
1.364
1.340
-1.77
Taiwan dlr
32.003
30.708
-4.05
Korean won
1328.100
1264.500
-4.79
Baht
36.100
34.585
-4.20
Peso
56.770
55.670
-1.94
Rupiah
15385.000
15565.000
+1.17
Rupee
83.268
82.720
-0.66
Ringgit
4.692
4.400
-6.22
Yuan
7.294
6.900
-5.40
(Compiled by Upasana Singh)
