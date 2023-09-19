EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht falls most among Asian currencies

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.750

147.86

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3646

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

32.003

32.002

-0.00

Korean won

1328.100

1328.5

+0.03

Baht

36.100

36.02

-0.22

Peso

56.770

56.75

-0.04

Rupiah

15385.000

15375

-0.06

Rupee

83.268

83.2675

0.00

Ringgit

4.692

4.694

+0.04

Yuan

7.294

7.297

+0.05

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.750

131.110

-11.26

Sing dlr

1.364

1.340

-1.77

Taiwan dlr

32.003

30.708

-4.05

Korean won

1328.100

1264.500

-4.79

Baht

36.100

34.585

-4.20

Peso

56.770

55.670

-1.94

Rupiah

15385.000

15565.000

+1.17

Rupee

83.268

82.720

-0.66

Ringgit

4.692

4.400

-6.22

Yuan

7.294

6.900

-5.40

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

