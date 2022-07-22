EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht falls as c.bank remains dovish, Asian FX edge higher

By Tejaswi Marthi

July 22 (Reuters) - The Thai baht dipped on Friday after the country's central bank said inflation would peak only in the third quarter and that monetary policy tightening in the future would be strictly data-driven, bucking a positive trend among regional currencies.

The baht THB=TH fell 0.4%. Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said inflation would return to the target range only by next year.

Suthiwartnarueput ruled out the need for a special rate meeting, following off-cycle policy tightening moves by counterparts in the Philippines and Singapore last week, adding that rate hikes would be gradual.

"The central bank is going the wrong way. They say they are ahead of the curve but that is not true because they have continued to maintain record low rates in the face of surging inflation," said Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital markets research at Kasikornbank.

Most currencies in the region edged higher even as the greenback perked up alongside U.S. Treasury yields. Both fell overnight after U.S. data showed a slump in factory activity and a rise in claims for unemployment benefits, implying that the economy is already feeling the effects of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening, potentially giving the central bank less to do in future. FRX/

The Indian rupee INR=IN, Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Philippines' peso PHP= each edged 0.1% higher.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= also climbed 0.1% and was set for its best day in nearly four weeks. Data showed that Malaysia' consumer prices in June rose at the fastest pace annually from that in the previous month, driven by expensive prices of food and fuel.

"We expect inflation to remain elevated in the coming months as high food prices, planned revisions in electricity tariffs and recent currency depreciation all add to the upward price pressure," analysts at Barclays said in a note.

Equities in Asia's emerging markets rose for a third straight session and were set to post weekly gains, as they continued to ride high on upbeat earnings results from U.S. growth stocks.

Singapore stocks .STI, which gained 2.4% this week, hit their highest level since June 10 on Friday. Stocks in Malaysia .KLSE and Indonesia .JKSE gained 2.7% and 3.4%, respectively, for the week. Indian .NSEI shares climbed 0.4% this week.

Wall Street indexes continued their ascent overnight with earnings from Tesla TSLA.O and Netflix NFLX.O driving strong performance in the growth sector. .N

U.S. equity futures, however, were lower during the Asian trade following a downbeat outlook from Snap SNAP.O, painting a grim picture of the effects of a weakening economy on social media.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** India's central bank has zero tolerance for volatile and bumpy movements in the rupee and will continue to engage with the foreign exchange market

** Russia, China property will push emerging market corporate default rate above 10%, JPMorgan says

** Top gainers on Singapore's benchmark index .STI are Genting Singapore GENS.SI, Keppel DC REIT KEPE.SI and DBS Group Holdings DBSM.SI, up between 1.8% and 3.9%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0639 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.35

-16.52

.N225

0.40

-3.05

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.05

-6.05

.SSEC

-0.63

-10.67

India

INR=IN

+0.05

-6.98

.NSEI

0.40

-3.93

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.10

-5.09

.JKSE

0.41

4.73

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.11

-6.43

.KLSE

0.60

-6.92

Philippines

PHP=

+0.02

-9.46

.PSI

-0.02

-12.18

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.40

-9.46

.KS11

-0.66

-19.63

Singapore

SGD=

-0.04

-2.96

.STI

0.93

1.89

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.12

-7.47

.TWII

0.08

-17.95

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.30

-9.34

.SETI

0.42

-6.32

