EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht falls 0.5%, Indonesian rupiah inches 0.2% lower

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.310
150.11
-0.13
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3452
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
31.470
31.395
-0.24
Korean won
1338.200
1335.2
-0.22
Baht
36.165
35.99
-0.48
Peso
56.060
56.05
-0.02
Rupiah
15657.000
15625
-0.20
Rupee
83.015
83.015
+0.00
Ringgit
4.788
4.784
-0.08
Yuan
7.198
7.1987
+0.01
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.310
141.060
-6.15
Sing dlr
1.346
1.319
-2.02
Taiwan dlr
31.470
30.735
-2.34
Korean won
1338.200
1288.000
-3.75
Baht
36.165
34.165
-5.53
Peso
56.060
55.388
-1.20
Rupiah
15657.000
15395.000
-1.67
Rupee
83.015
83.208
+0.23
Ringgit
4.788
4.590
-4.14
Yuan
7.198
7.098
-1.39
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))
