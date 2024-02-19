News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht falls 0.5%, Indonesian rupiah inches 0.2% lower

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

February 19, 2024 — 09:14 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.310

150.11

-0.13

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3452

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

31.470

31.395

-0.24

Korean won

1338.200

1335.2

-0.22

Baht

36.165

35.99

-0.48

Peso

56.060

56.05

-0.02

Rupiah

15657.000

15625

-0.20

Rupee

83.015

83.015

+0.00

Ringgit

4.788

4.784

-0.08

Yuan

7.198

7.1987

+0.01

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.310

141.060

-6.15

Sing dlr

1.346

1.319

-2.02

Taiwan dlr

31.470

30.735

-2.34

Korean won

1338.200

1288.000

-3.75

Baht

36.165

34.165

-5.53

Peso

56.060

55.388

-1.20

Rupiah

15657.000

15395.000

-1.67

Rupee

83.015

83.208

+0.23

Ringgit

4.788

4.590

-4.14

Yuan

7.198

7.098

-1.39

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

