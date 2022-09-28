EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht extends losses after rate hike; recession woes hurt Asia FX

By Upasana Singh

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's baht extended losses on Wednesday after the country's central bank hiked interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in a widely anticipated move, while other currencies in the region also weakened against the U.S. dollar.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT), which has lagged its regional peers in the scale of monetary tightening, raised its key rate for a second straight meeting, in a bid to tame inflation and ensure a continued economic recovery.

The central bank's decision was in line with a Reuters poll of economists. About 22 of the 25 those surveyed had predicted the BOT would raise rates by 25 bps, while three had projected a bigger 50 bps hike.

"We were looking for something a bit more aggressive. The fact that they (BOT) only went 25 (bps) has already prompted a negative reaction in the baht and clearly we've seen quite a sharp weakening since the decision," said Mitul Kotecha, Head of EM Strategy at TD Securities.

The rate hike also comes after inflation in the tourism-reliant economy touched a 14-year high in August, and a weaker currency exacerbated the price pressures by raising the cost of imports.

"The risk is certainly there that they (BOT) will need to hike more aggressively," Kotecha said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve's ever more hawkish outlook on policy tightening raised global recession fears and cast a shadow over Asian emerging markets.

Prospects of further rate hikes by central banks worldwide, a weak sterling due to large unfunded UK tax cut plans, and an unrelenting rally in the U.S. dollar continued to weigh on risk-sensitive Asian emerging currencies.

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC and the country's benchmark index .KS11 were the lead decliners in the region as they fell 1.3% and 2.5%, respectively.

The Indian rupee INR=IN and Singapore's dollar SGD= depreciated 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively. Equities in Mumbai .NSEI and Singapore .STI shed 0.1% and 1.4%.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, gained 0.4% to 114.61, and earlier hit a new two-decade high of 114.70. USD/

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= weakened 1% to hit a more than two-year low, even as an official said the country's central bank has continued with its "triple intervention" to guard against excessive falls in the rupiah exchange rate.

Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE rose 0.3% and were the only bright spot among the region's equities.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS fell 0.7%, its weakest since January 2008, while equities in Shanghai .SSEC dropped 1.6%. CNY/

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thai factory output rises 14.52% in August, beats forecast

** India's RBI likely sells dollars as surging U.S. yields hold rupee hostage - traders

** S.Korea to buy back 2 trln won treasury bonds - vice fin min

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0728 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.08

-20.44

.N225

-1.50

-9.09

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.68

-12.09

.SSEC

-1.58

-16.34

India

INR=IN

-0.40

-9.25

.NSEI

-0.09

-2.09

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.98

-6.68

.JKSE

0.30

8.39

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.32

-9.95

.KLSE

-0.46

-10.41

Philippines

PHP=

+0.14

-13.57

.PSI

-2.33

-17.45

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-1.28

-17.44

.KS11

-2.45

-27.15

Singapore

SGD=

-0.53

-6.74

.STI

-1.40

-0.08

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.34

-13.17

.TWII

-2.61

-26.09

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.85

-12.79

.SETI

-0.46

-3.29

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

