EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht eases, Indonesian rupiah firms

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.340

109.18

-0.15

Sing dlr

1.335

1.3351

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

27.945

27.96

+0.05

Korean won

1124.500

1122.6

-0.17

Baht

31.160

31.1

-0.19

Peso

47.960

47.96

+0.00

Rupiah

14410.000

14430

+0.14

Rupee

73.910

73.91

0.00

Ringgit

4.117

4.115

-0.05

Yuan

6.479

6.4745

-0.07

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.340

103.24

-5.58

Sing dlr

1.335

1.3209

-1.04

Taiwan dlr

27.945

28.483

+1.93

Korean won

1124.500

1086.20

-3.41

Baht

31.160

29.96

-3.85

Peso

47.960

48.01

+0.10

Rupiah

14410.000

14040

-2.57

Rupee

73.910

73.07

-1.14

Ringgit

4.117

4.0200

-2.36

Yuan

6.479

6.5283

+0.76

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

