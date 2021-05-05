EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht eases, Indonesian rupiah firms

May 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.340
109.18
-0.15
Sing dlr
1.335
1.3351
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
27.945
27.96
+0.05
Korean won
1124.500
1122.6
-0.17
Baht
31.160
31.1
-0.19
Peso
47.960
47.96
+0.00
Rupiah
14410.000
14430
+0.14
Rupee
73.910
73.91
0.00
Ringgit
4.117
4.115
-0.05
Yuan
6.479
6.4745
-0.07
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.340
103.24
-5.58
Sing dlr
1.335
1.3209
-1.04
Taiwan dlr
27.945
28.483
+1.93
Korean won
1124.500
1086.20
-3.41
Baht
31.160
29.96
-3.85
Peso
47.960
48.01
+0.10
Rupiah
14410.000
14040
-2.57
Rupee
73.910
73.07
-1.14
Ringgit
4.117
4.0200
-2.36
Yuan
6.479
6.5283
+0.76
(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
