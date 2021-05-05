EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht eases, Indonesian rupiah firms

May 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.340

109.18

-0.15

Sing dlr

1.335

1.3351

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

27.945

27.96

+0.05

Korean won

1124.500

1122.6

-0.17

Baht

31.160

31.1

-0.19

Peso

47.960

47.96

+0.00

Rupiah

14410.000

14430

+0.14

Rupee

73.910

73.91

0.00

Ringgit

4.117

4.115

-0.05

Yuan

6.479

6.4745

-0.07

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.340

103.24

-5.58

Sing dlr

1.335

1.3209

-1.04

Taiwan dlr

27.945

28.483

+1.93

Korean won

1124.500

1086.20

-3.41

Baht

31.160

29.96

-3.85

Peso

47.960

48.01

+0.10

Rupiah

14410.000

14040

-2.57

Rupee

73.910

73.07

-1.14

Ringgit

4.117

4.0200

-2.36

Yuan

6.479

6.5283

+0.76

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

