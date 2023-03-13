EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht climbs as Asian currencies gain on weak U.S. dollar

By Navya Mittal

March 13 (Reuters) - The Thai baht rose sharply on Monday, leading strengthening Asian emerging currencies as the U.S. dollar slid amid the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may hike interest rates less aggressively.

The Thai baht THB=TH strengthened as much as 1.6% to 34.43 per dollar, and was set to post its sharpest gain since March 1, while the Philippine peso PHP= and Malaysian ringitt MYR= appreciated 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively.

Equities in the region were largely mixed, with Singapore .STI, Thailand .SETI, and Malaysia .KLSE losing between 0.4% and 1%, while China's Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC advanced 0.7%.

The U.S. administration on Sunday announced a series of emergency measures to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) SIVB.O threatened to trigger a broader systemic crisis.

The new Bank Term Funding Program, which the Fed announced will make additional funding available, will be taken positively by risk markets, including in Asia and emerging economies, analysts at Morgan Stanley said.

Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX Strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said, "The risk aversion sparked by SVB situation has caused money to flow into treasuries."

Meanwhile, the world's largest economy is due to report inflation data on Tuesday, which will give further clues on the Fed's likely stance on rate hikes, and will keep Asia currencies "very volatile", added Tan.

Analysts at Maybank struck a contrary tone, forecasting bets on higher interest rate hikes would be back on once the dust settles on the SVB crisis and warning investors to be wary of the possibility of a rebound in the U.S. dollar.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= appreciated 0.5%. The country's central is expected to hold its policy rate at its upcoming monetary policy meeting, according to a Reuters poll.

"While the Federal Reserve is likely to keep raising its policy rate, BI (Bank Indonesia) has been focused primarily on core inflation ... its post-pandemic normalisation cycle, in our view," analysts at Barclays said, reiterating expectations of no more rate hikes this year.

Highlights

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 5.2 basis points at 6.91%

** Top gainers on Bursa Malaysia: Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd PCGB.KL up 1.29%, IHH Healthcare Bhd IHHH.KL up 1.19%

** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down 8.3 basis points at 3.151%​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0840 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= +0.83 -2.06 .N225 -1.31 6.4 China CNY=CFXS +0.66 +0.38 .SSEC 0.67 5.26 India INR=IN +0.29 +1.12 .NSEI 0.00 -3.82 Indonesia IDR= +0.46 +1.24 .JKSE 0.01 -1.24 Malaysia MYR= +0.85 -1.79 .KLSE -0.88 -5.02 Philippines PHP= +0.66 +1.59 .PSI 0.02 0.38 S.Korea KRW=KFTC +1.45 -3.13 .KS11 0.43 7.54 Singapore SGD= +0.45 -0.23 .STI -0.69 -2.95 Taiwan TWD=TP +0.66 +0.21 .TWII 0.14 9.98 Thailand THB=TH +1.51 +0.29 .SETI -0.49 -4.61 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

