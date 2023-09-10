EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, China's yuan lead gains among Asian currencies

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.850
147.81
+0.65
Sing dlr
1.363
1.3647
+0.12
Taiwan dlr
32.049
32.008
-0.13
Korean won
1333.800
1333.4
-0.03
Baht
35.520
35.65
+0.37
Peso
56.580
56.66
+0.14
Rupiah
15335.000
15320
-0.10
Rupee
82.945
82.945
0.00
Ringgit
4.671
4.674
+0.06
Yuan
7.324
7.345
+0.29
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.850
131.110
-10.72
Sing dlr
1.363
1.340
-1.71
Taiwan dlr
32.049
30.708
-4.18
Korean won
1333.800
1264.500
-5.20
Baht
35.520
34.585
-2.63
Peso
56.580
55.670
-1.61
Rupiah
15335.000
15565.000
+1.50
Rupee
82.945
82.720
-0.27
Ringgit
4.671
4.400
-5.80
Yuan
7.324
6.900
-5.79
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
