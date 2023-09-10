EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, China's yuan lead gains among Asian currencies

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.850

147.81

+0.65

Sing dlr

1.363

1.3647

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

32.049

32.008

-0.13

Korean won

1333.800

1333.4

-0.03

Baht

35.520

35.65

+0.37

Peso

56.580

56.66

+0.14

Rupiah

15335.000

15320

-0.10

Rupee

82.945

82.945

0.00

Ringgit

4.671

4.674

+0.06

Yuan

7.324

7.345

+0.29

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.850

131.110

-10.72

Sing dlr

1.363

1.340

-1.71

Taiwan dlr

32.049

30.708

-4.18

Korean won

1333.800

1264.500

-5.20

Baht

35.520

34.585

-2.63

Peso

56.580

55.670

-1.61

Rupiah

15335.000

15565.000

+1.50

Rupee

82.945

82.720

-0.27

Ringgit

4.671

4.400

-5.80

Yuan

7.324

6.900

-5.79

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.