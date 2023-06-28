EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht at 7-month low on political uncertainty, equities mixed

By Nausheen Thusoo

June 28 (Reuters) - The Thai baht weakened to a seven-month low on Wednesday as political uncertainty dampened investor appetite, while most other emerging Asian currencies also depreciated against a firmer dollar after resilient U.S. data eased recession concerns.

Equities in the region were largely in the red, with shares in Seoul .KS11 taking the biggest hit, declining 0.8%, while those in the Philippines .PSI and China .SSEC lost 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

The baht THB=TH depreciated 0.6% to hit its lowest level since Nov. 30, 2022 as doubts linger over whether the leading candidate could secure enough votes to become prime minister in the new parliament's first session next week.

"It is unlikely that the (Move Forward) coalition has the necessary votes to go ahead to form a new government," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The political stalemate and uncertainty in Thailand would drag on if the country does not get a new government by next week, Tan added.

The country's central bank said on Tuesday it will further relax foreign exchange regulations in the second half this year to encourage capital outflows as baht continues to be volatile. The currency has lost 2.2% so far this year.

Elsewhere, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC fell 0.3%, while the Philippines peso PHP= and Singapore dollar SGD= slipped 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

In the United States, data showed consumer confidence increased in June to the highest level in nearly 1-1/2 years, indicating the economy remained on solid footing despite fears of a recession.

"All major data in the U.S. definitely raises bets that there is a possibility of the U.S. Fed hiking interest rates again in July and that they will not be cutting the interest rates quickly this year also," added Tan.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS inched up 0.04% after signs that the central bank has grown increasingly uncomfortable with the recent slide in the currency. CNY/

Markets in Indonesia .JKSE, IDR= and Philippines .PSI were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Profits at China's industrial firms tumbled 18.8% year-on-year in the first five months of 2023

** Malaysia central bank to intervene in FX markets as ringgit losses 'excessive'

** India's 10-year benchmark yields IN10YT=RR up marginally at 7.069%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0411 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.10

-8.90

.N225

1.68

27.79

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.00

-4.53

.SSEC

-0.52

2.71

India

INR=IN

+0.06

+0.91

.NSEI

0.28

4.23

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

+3.84

.JKSE

-0.04

-2.76

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.04

-5.66

.KLSE

0.37

-6.93

Philippines

PHP=

-0.19

+0.83

.PSI

-0.31

-0.97

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.40

-3.14

.KS11

-0.73

14.58

Singapore

SGD=

-0.11

-0.78

.STI

0.10

-1.32

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.07

-1.11

.TWII

0.26

19.77

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.48

-2.22

.SETI

0.16

-11.27

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

