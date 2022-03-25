EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Asian FX gain as oil prices come off the boil

By Sameer Manekar

March 25 (Reuters) - The Thai baht led gains among Asian currencies on Friday, appreciating 0.5% for its best day in over a week as investors took heart at the moderation in crude prices as the United States and allies considered releasing oil reserves.

Most regional currencies appreciated marginally, but were still set to show declines for the week, weighed down by expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise faster than previously thought, and concerns arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict that made investors risk averse.

Investors were particularly wary of oil importing nations, like Thailand, that could suffer if Western economic sanctions were to hit Russian oil exports more severely.

The baht THB=TH firmed to 33.43 per dollar on Friday, but it was on track to lose 0.5% over the week - making a fifth consecutive weekly decline for one of the top performing Asian currencies in the year so for.

"We think the Russia-Ukraine conflict has worsened the outlook for Thailand's external sector, exacerbating the loss of tourist dollars," analysts at Barclays said in a note.

"Effects of higher oil prices on imports and slowing global growth on exports will become visible over the coming months and should lead to larger trade deficits," they added.

The Bank of Thailand was widely expected to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.5% - where it has been since May 2020 - when its policymakers meet next week.

Elsewhere, China's yuan CNY=CFXS appreciated slightly to 6.3585 per dollar, rebounding from a 10-day low seen on Thursday. The currency is among the few in the region on track to end the week stronger than where it started.

Analysts at Maybank expect COVID-19 concerns in China to dampen the yuan, saw the currency fluctuating between 6.349 and 6.392, with bottom at 6.410.

Malaysian ringgit MYR= is the top loser in the region this week, losing 0.7% in its worst week since early January - even though the country is a net oil exporter.

Malaysia's interest rate MYINTR=ECI stands at a record low of 1.75%, and according to analysts at DBS markets expect Malaysia "might lose its positive policy rate differential this year if the Fed frontloads hikes with larger 50 basis points moves".

Equity markets in the region were mostly weaker. Indonesia .JKSE lost 1%, while South Korea .KS11 and the Philippines .PSI edged lower.

Shares in Singapore .STI extended gains into a third day. Its benchmark index advanced 0.7% to its highest since Feb. 21, buoyed by travel-related stocks as Singapore moved to eas COVID-19 curbs.

Meanwhile, regional bond markets stabilised on Friday while remaining exposed to headwinds from aggressive moves by the Fed as well as geopolitical and inflationary risks.

Indonesia's 10-year yields ID10YT=RR, among the top-yielders in the region, slipped to 6.711%, their lowest level since March 14.

