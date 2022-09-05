EMERGING MARKETS-Thai Baht and S.Korean won lead Asian FX higher

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

140.400

140.59

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.401

1.4033

+0.14

Taiwan dlr

30.742

30.71

-0.10

Korean won

1367.800

1371.4

+0.26

Baht

36.410

36.565

+0.43

Peso

56.915

56.96

+0.08

Rupiah

14880.000

14900

+0.13

Rupee

79.843

79.8425

+0.00

Ringgit

4.487

4.491

+0.09

Yuan

6.932

6.933

+0.01

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

140.400

115.08

-18.03

Sing dlr

1.401

1.3490

-3.73

Taiwan dlr

30.742

27.676

-9.97

Korean won

1367.800

1188.60

-13.10

Baht

36.410

33.39

-8.29

Peso

56.915

50.99

-10.41

Rupiah

14880.000

14250

-4.23

Rupee

79.843

74.33

-6.90

Ringgit

4.487

4.1640

-7.20

Yuan

6.932

6.3550

-8.32

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

