EMERGING MARKETS-Thai Baht and S.Korean won lead Asian FX higher

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 140.400 140.59 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.401 1.4033 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 30.742 30.71 -0.10 Korean won 1367.800 1371.4 +0.26 Baht 36.410 36.565 +0.43 Peso 56.915 56.96 +0.08 Rupiah 14880.000 14900 +0.13 Rupee 79.843 79.8425 +0.00 Ringgit 4.487 4.491 +0.09 Yuan 6.932 6.933 +0.01 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 140.400 115.08 -18.03 Sing dlr 1.401 1.3490 -3.73 Taiwan dlr 30.742 27.676 -9.97 Korean won 1367.800 1188.60 -13.10 Baht 36.410 33.39 -8.29 Peso 56.915 50.99 -10.41 Rupiah 14880.000 14250 -4.23 Rupee 79.843 74.33 -6.90 Ringgit 4.487 4.1640 -7.20 Yuan 6.932 6.3550 -8.32 (Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

