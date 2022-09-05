EMERGING MARKETS-Thai Baht and S.Korean won lead Asian FX higher

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
140.400
140.59
+0.14
Sing dlr
1.401
1.4033
+0.14
Taiwan dlr
30.742
30.71
-0.10
Korean won
1367.800
1371.4
+0.26
Baht
36.410
36.565
+0.43
Peso
56.915
56.96
+0.08
Rupiah
14880.000
14900
+0.13
Rupee
79.843
79.8425
+0.00
Ringgit
4.487
4.491
+0.09
Yuan
6.932
6.933
+0.01
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
140.400
115.08
-18.03
Sing dlr
1.401
1.3490
-3.73
Taiwan dlr
30.742
27.676
-9.97
Korean won
1367.800
1188.60
-13.10
Baht
36.410
33.39
-8.29
Peso
56.915
50.99
-10.41
Rupiah
14880.000
14250
-4.23
Rupee
79.843
74.33
-6.90
Ringgit
4.487
4.1640
-7.20
Yuan
6.932
6.3550
-8.32
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
