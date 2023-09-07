EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht and Philippine peso gain most among Asian currencies

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.090
147.29
+0.14
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3655
+0.08
Taiwan dlr
32.047
31.995
-0.16
Korean won
1333.200
1335.4
+0.17
Baht
35.545
35.63
+0.24
Peso
56.680
56.78
+0.18
Rupiah
15325.000
15320
-0.03
Rupee
83.210
83.21
+0.00
Ringgit
4.676
4.677
+0.02
Yuan
7.344
7.3297
-0.20
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.090
131.110
-10.86
Sing dlr
1.364
1.340
-1.80
Taiwan dlr
32.047
30.708
-4.18
Korean won
1333.200
1264.500
-5.15
Baht
35.545
34.585
-2.70
Peso
56.680
55.670
-1.78
Rupiah
15325.000
15565.000
+1.57
Rupee
83.210
82.720
-0.59
Ringgit
4.676
4.400
-5.90
Yuan
7.344
6.900
-6.05
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))
