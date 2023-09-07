EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht and Philippine peso gain most among Asian currencies

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.090

147.29

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3655

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

32.047

31.995

-0.16

Korean won

1333.200

1335.4

+0.17

Baht

35.545

35.63

+0.24

Peso

56.680

56.78

+0.18

Rupiah

15325.000

15320

-0.03

Rupee

83.210

83.21

+0.00

Ringgit

4.676

4.677

+0.02

Yuan

7.344

7.3297

-0.20

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.090

131.110

-10.86

Sing dlr

1.364

1.340

-1.80

Taiwan dlr

32.047

30.708

-4.18

Korean won

1333.200

1264.500

-5.15

Baht

35.545

34.585

-2.70

Peso

56.680

55.670

-1.78

Rupiah

15325.000

15565.000

+1.57

Rupee

83.210

82.720

-0.59

Ringgit

4.676

4.400

-5.90

Yuan

7.344

6.900

-6.05

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

