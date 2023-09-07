News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht and Philippine peso gain most among Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

September 07, 2023 — 10:23 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.090

147.29

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3655

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

32.047

31.995

-0.16

Korean won

1333.200

1335.4

+0.17

Baht

35.545

35.63

+0.24

Peso

56.680

56.78

+0.18

Rupiah

15325.000

15320

-0.03

Rupee

83.210

83.21

+0.00

Ringgit

4.676

4.677

+0.02

Yuan

7.344

7.3297

-0.20

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.090

131.110

-10.86

Sing dlr

1.364

1.340

-1.80

Taiwan dlr

32.047

30.708

-4.18

Korean won

1333.200

1264.500

-5.15

Baht

35.545

34.585

-2.70

Peso

56.680

55.670

-1.78

Rupiah

15325.000

15565.000

+1.57

Rupee

83.210

82.720

-0.59

Ringgit

4.676

4.400

-5.90

Yuan

7.344

6.900

-6.05

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.