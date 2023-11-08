News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht and Malaysian ringgit gain most in tepid Asian FX trade

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

November 08, 2023 — 09:06 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.870

150.97

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.355

1.3562

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

32.252

32.248

-0.01

Korean won

1309.200

1310.6

+0.11

Baht

35.450

35.495

+0.13

Peso

55.945

55.86

-0.15

Rupiah

15645.000

15645

+0.00

Rupee

83.273

83.2725

+0.00

Ringgit

4.675

4.68

+0.11

Yuan

7.280

7.2748

-0.07

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.870

131.110

-13.10

Sing dlr

1.355

1.340

-1.14

Taiwan dlr

32.252

30.708

-4.79

Korean won

1309.200

1264.500

-3.41

Baht

35.450

34.585

-2.44

Peso

55.945

55.670

-0.49

Rupiah

15645.000

15565.000

-0.51

Rupee

83.273

82.720

-0.66

Ringgit

4.675

4.400

-5.88

Yuan

7.280

6.900

-5.22

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.