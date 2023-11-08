EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht and Malaysian ringgit gain most in tepid Asian FX trade

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.870
150.97
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.355
1.3562
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
32.252
32.248
-0.01
Korean won
1309.200
1310.6
+0.11
Baht
35.450
35.495
+0.13
Peso
55.945
55.86
-0.15
Rupiah
15645.000
15645
+0.00
Rupee
83.273
83.2725
+0.00
Ringgit
4.675
4.68
+0.11
Yuan
7.280
7.2748
-0.07
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.870
131.110
-13.10
Sing dlr
1.355
1.340
-1.14
Taiwan dlr
32.252
30.708
-4.79
Korean won
1309.200
1264.500
-3.41
Baht
35.450
34.585
-2.44
Peso
55.945
55.670
-0.49
Rupiah
15645.000
15565.000
-0.51
Rupee
83.273
82.720
-0.66
Ringgit
4.675
4.400
-5.88
Yuan
7.280
6.900
-5.22
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
