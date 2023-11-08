EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht and Malaysian ringgit gain most in tepid Asian FX trade

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.870

150.97

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.355

1.3562

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

32.252

32.248

-0.01

Korean won

1309.200

1310.6

+0.11

Baht

35.450

35.495

+0.13

Peso

55.945

55.86

-0.15

Rupiah

15645.000

15645

+0.00

Rupee

83.273

83.2725

+0.00

Ringgit

4.675

4.68

+0.11

Yuan

7.280

7.2748

-0.07

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.870

131.110

-13.10

Sing dlr

1.355

1.340

-1.14

Taiwan dlr

32.252

30.708

-4.79

Korean won

1309.200

1264.500

-3.41

Baht

35.450

34.585

-2.44

Peso

55.945

55.670

-0.49

Rupiah

15645.000

15565.000

-0.51

Rupee

83.273

82.720

-0.66

Ringgit

4.675

4.400

-5.88

Yuan

7.280

6.900

-5.22

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

