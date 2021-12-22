EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah rise, lead Asian FX higher

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.130

114.11

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3612

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

27.770

27.82

+0.18

Korean won

1187.700

1192

+0.36

Baht

33.550

33.75

+0.60

Peso

50.110

50.1

-0.02

Rupiah

14225.000

14285

+0.42

Rupee

75.550

75.55

0.00

Ringgit

4.206

4.212

+0.14

Yuan

6.370

6.37

0.00

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.130

103.24

-9.54

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3209

-2.96

Taiwan dlr

27.770

28.483

+2.57

Korean won

1187.700

1086.20

-8.55

Baht

33.550

29.96

-10.70

Peso

50.110

48.01

-4.19

Rupiah

14225.000

14040

-1.30

Rupee

75.550

73.07

-3.29

Ringgit

4.206

4.0400

-3.95

Yuan

6.370

6.5283

+2.49

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

