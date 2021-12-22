EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah rise, lead Asian FX higher

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.130

114.11

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3612

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

27.770

27.82

+0.18

Korean won

1187.700

1192

+0.36

Baht

33.550

33.75

+0.60

Peso

50.110

50.1

-0.02

Rupiah

14225.000

14285

+0.42

Rupee

75.550

75.55

0.00

Ringgit

4.206

4.212

+0.14

Yuan

6.370

6.37

0.00

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.130

103.24

-9.54

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3209

-2.96

Taiwan dlr

27.770

28.483

+2.57

Korean won

1187.700

1086.20

-8.55

Baht

33.550

29.96

-10.70

Peso

50.110

48.01

-4.19

Rupiah

14225.000

14040

-1.30

Rupee

75.550

73.07

-3.29

Ringgit

4.206

4.0400

-3.95

Yuan

6.370

6.5283

+2.49

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

