EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah rise, lead Asian FX higher

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.130
114.11
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3612
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
27.770
27.82
+0.18
Korean won
1187.700
1192
+0.36
Baht
33.550
33.75
+0.60
Peso
50.110
50.1
-0.02
Rupiah
14225.000
14285
+0.42
Rupee
75.550
75.55
0.00
Ringgit
4.206
4.212
+0.14
Yuan
6.370
6.37
0.00
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.130
103.24
-9.54
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3209
-2.96
Taiwan dlr
27.770
28.483
+2.57
Korean won
1187.700
1086.20
-8.55
Baht
33.550
29.96
-10.70
Peso
50.110
48.01
-4.19
Rupiah
14225.000
14040
-1.30
Rupee
75.550
73.07
-3.29
Ringgit
4.206
4.0400
-3.95
Yuan
6.370
6.5283
+2.49
