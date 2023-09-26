EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah lead Asian FX lower, dollar strength prevails

By Roushni Nair

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Asian currencies fell on Tuesday, with Thailand's baht and Indonesia's rupiah leading losses, pressured by strength in the greenback as signs of economic resilience and a hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric pushed U.S. bond yields to 16-year highs.

The baht THB=TH depreciated as much as 0.8% by 0634 GMT, its lowest level since Nov. 10, 2022. The rupiah IDR= weakened as much as 0.6% to its lowest point in eight months.

Indonesia's central bank is in the market to help balance supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, according to statements from official Edi Susianto.

The yield on Thailand's benchmark 10-year bond TH10YT=RR was at 3.26%, its highest level since May 2022. While the Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR touched their highest level since March 30 at 6.86%.

Investor sentiment toward the baht is being pressured by continued fund outflows driven by wider rate differentials - the interest rate difference between two countries - and a recent uptick in oil prices that could fan inflationary pressures in the net importer. O/R

All eyes now turn to the Bank of Thailand's policy decision on Wednesday, where the central bank is widely expected to leave its key policy rate unchanged at 2.25%, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Concerns around fiscal damage from higher spending by the country's new government to help finance fresh policies to stimulate the underperforming economy have also sapped investor confidence, according to Christopher Wong, an FX strategist with OCBC.

"To some extent, the following could be possible given some of the fiscal plans that are installed, but these fund outflows do not just pertain to Thailand, but across most of the region because of the higher-for-longer Fed (rate) narrative," Wong added

The Singapore dollar SGD= extended early losses to depreciate 0.2% after the country's industrial output in August contracted for an 11th consecutive month due to a slump in electronics.

The U.S. dollar index =USD touched its highest since November 2022 at 106.1 after hawkish Fed rhetoric and a budget deficit to be financed by borrowing led the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield up more than 45 basis points (bps) in September to top 4.5% for the first time since 2007. USD/

"Between the still-strong USD and Asia central banks generally lacking EM peers in other regions in hiking rates, we find the mix extremely challenging for Asia rates currently," analysts at DBS said in a note.

Back in Asia, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC weakened by nearly 1% to mark a 10-month low, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Philippine peso PHP= depreciated 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Stocks in emerging Asia were largely mixed, with those in Malaysia .KLSE and Philippines .PSI advancing 0.2% and 1.5%, respectively. Shares in South Korea .KS11 and China .SSEC fell 1.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Turkish cenbank's net reserves rise by more than $6 bln last week - bankers

** Thai exports rise 2.6% y/y in August, first increase in 11 months

** Thai cabinet approves $13.7 bln investment from state-owned companies

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0715 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.13

-12.05

.N225

-1.02%

25.66

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.00

-5.63

.SSEC

-0.43

0.42

India

INR=IN

-0.10

-0.61

.NSEI

0.01

8.68

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.66

+0.44

.JKSE

-0.19

1.96

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.13

-6.16

.KLSE

0.13

-3.35

Philippines

PHP=

-0.21

-2.23

.PSI

1.48

-4.61

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.89

-6.23

.KS11

-1.31

10.13

Singapore

SGD=

-0.23

-2.15

.STI

0.00

-1.10

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.24

-4.71

.TWII

-1.07

15.13

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.66

-4.93

.SETI

0.07

-9.60

