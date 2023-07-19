News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht and Chinese yuan lead gains in Asian FX

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

July 19, 2023 — 10:08 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.230

139.67

+0.32

Sing dlr

1.322

1.3249

+0.23

Taiwan dlr

31.063

31.063

+0.00

Korean won

1264.100

1265.6

+0.12

Baht

33.850

34.15

+0.89

Peso

54.440

54.36

-0.15

Rupiah

14980.000

14990

+0.07

Rupee

82.093

82.0925

+0.00

Ringgit

4.545

4.54

-0.11

Yuan

7.182

7.224

+0.59

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.230

131.110

-5.83

Sing dlr

1.322

1.340

+1.36

Taiwan dlr

31.063

30.708

-1.14

Korean won

1264.100

1264.500

+0.03

Baht

33.850

34.585

+2.17

Peso

54.440

55.670

+2.26

Rupiah

14980.000

15565.000

+3.91

Rupee

82.093

82.720

+0.76

Ringgit

4.545

4.400

-3.19

Yuan

7.182

6.900

-3.92

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.