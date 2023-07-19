EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht and Chinese yuan lead gains in Asian FX

July 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.230

139.67

+0.32

Sing dlr

1.322

1.3249

+0.23

Taiwan dlr

31.063

31.063

+0.00

Korean won

1264.100

1265.6

+0.12

Baht

33.850

34.15

+0.89

Peso

54.440

54.36

-0.15

Rupiah

14980.000

14990

+0.07

Rupee

82.093

82.0925

+0.00

Ringgit

4.545

4.54

-0.11

Yuan

7.182

7.224

+0.59

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.230

131.110

-5.83

Sing dlr

1.322

1.340

+1.36

Taiwan dlr

31.063

30.708

-1.14

Korean won

1264.100

1264.500

+0.03

Baht

33.850

34.585

+2.17

Peso

54.440

55.670

+2.26

Rupiah

14980.000

15565.000

+3.91

Rupee

82.093

82.720

+0.76

Ringgit

4.545

4.400

-3.19

Yuan

7.182

6.900

-3.92

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.