EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht and Chinese yuan lead gains in Asian FX

July 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
139.230
139.67
+0.32
Sing dlr
1.322
1.3249
+0.23
Taiwan dlr
31.063
31.063
+0.00
Korean won
1264.100
1265.6
+0.12
Baht
33.850
34.15
+0.89
Peso
54.440
54.36
-0.15
Rupiah
14980.000
14990
+0.07
Rupee
82.093
82.0925
+0.00
Ringgit
4.545
4.54
-0.11
Yuan
7.182
7.224
+0.59
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
139.230
131.110
-5.83
Sing dlr
1.322
1.340
+1.36
Taiwan dlr
31.063
30.708
-1.14
Korean won
1264.100
1264.500
+0.03
Baht
33.850
34.585
+2.17
Peso
54.440
55.670
+2.26
Rupiah
14980.000
15565.000
+3.91
Rupee
82.093
82.720
+0.76
Ringgit
4.545
4.400
-3.19
Yuan
7.182
6.900
-3.92
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
