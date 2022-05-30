EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht among top losers as most Asian FX edge lower

May 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.070

127.55

-0.41

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3668

-0.15

Taiwan dlr

29.046

29.144

+0.34

Korean won

1240.300

1238.6

-0.14

Baht

34.150

34.06

-0.26

Peso

52.410

52.29

-0.23

Rupiah

14575.000

14557

-0.12

Rupee

77.538

77.5375

0.00

Ringgit

4.374

4.364

-0.23

Yuan

6.670

6.6615

-0.12

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.070

115.08

-10.14

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3490

-1.45

Taiwan dlr

29.046

27.676

-4.72

Korean won

1240.300

1188.60

-4.17

Baht

34.150

33.39

-2.23

Peso

52.410

50.99

-2.71

Rupiah

14575.000

14250

-2.23

Rupee

77.538

74.33

-4.14

Ringgit

4.374

4.1640

-4.80

Yuan

6.670

6.3550

-4.72

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

