EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht among top losers as most Asian FX edge lower

May 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.070
127.55
-0.41
Sing dlr
1.369
1.3668
-0.15
Taiwan dlr
29.046
29.144
+0.34
Korean won
1240.300
1238.6
-0.14
Baht
34.150
34.06
-0.26
Peso
52.410
52.29
-0.23
Rupiah
14575.000
14557
-0.12
Rupee
77.538
77.5375
0.00
Ringgit
4.374
4.364
-0.23
Yuan
6.670
6.6615
-0.12
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.070
115.08
-10.14
Sing dlr
1.369
1.3490
-1.45
Taiwan dlr
29.046
27.676
-4.72
Korean won
1240.300
1188.60
-4.17
Baht
34.150
33.39
-2.23
Peso
52.410
50.99
-2.71
Rupiah
14575.000
14250
-2.23
Rupee
77.538
74.33
-4.14
Ringgit
4.374
4.1640
-4.80
Yuan
6.670
6.3550
-4.72
(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
