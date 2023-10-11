EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht advance among subdued Asian currencies

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.130

149.15

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.362

1.363

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

32.170

32.122

-0.15

Korean won

1340.360

1338.42

-0.14

Baht

36.250

36.38

+0.36

Peso

56.765

56.74

-0.04

Rupiah

15700.000

15690

-0.06

Rupee

83.188

83.1875

0.00

Ringgit

4.717

4.716

-0.02

Yuan

7.301

7.299

-0.03

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.130

131.110

-12.08

Sing dlr

1.362

1.340

-1.63

Taiwan dlr

32.170

30.708

-4.54

Korean won

1340.360

1260.920

-5.93

Baht

36.250

34.585

-4.59

Peso

56.765

55.670

-1.93

Rupiah

15700.000

15565.000

-0.86

Rupee

83.188

82.720

-0.56

Ringgit

4.717

4.400

-6.72

Yuan

7.301

6.900

-5.49

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

