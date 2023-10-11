EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht advance among subdued Asian currencies

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.130
149.15
+0.01
Sing dlr
1.362
1.363
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
32.170
32.122
-0.15
Korean won
1340.360
1338.42
-0.14
Baht
36.250
36.38
+0.36
Peso
56.765
56.74
-0.04
Rupiah
15700.000
15690
-0.06
Rupee
83.188
83.1875
0.00
Ringgit
4.717
4.716
-0.02
Yuan
7.301
7.299
-0.03
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.130
131.110
-12.08
Sing dlr
1.362
1.340
-1.63
Taiwan dlr
32.170
30.708
-4.54
Korean won
1340.360
1260.920
-5.93
Baht
36.250
34.585
-4.59
Peso
56.765
55.670
-1.93
Rupiah
15700.000
15565.000
-0.86
Rupee
83.188
82.720
-0.56
Ringgit
4.717
4.400
-6.72
Yuan
7.301
6.900
-5.49
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))
