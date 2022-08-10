The third wave of global digitization has reached a critical juncture. The conditions and technologies born in Silicon Valley have now spread, evolved, and matured worldwide, creating billions of digital natives among a youthful middle class. To serve these consumers, new companies are transforming the way emerging markets shop, transact, and connect.

In the upcoming webcast, Emerging Markets Tech – The Next Wave of the Digital Revolution, Kevin T. Carter, founder and CIO of EMQQ Global, will outline the opportunities in emerging markets' internet and e-commerce sectors, and highlight a strategy to capitalize on this digital growth opportunity.

For instance, the Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEArca: EMQQ) includes access to EM companies related to online retailers and the quickly expanding e-commerce industry. To be included within the ETF’s underlying index, companies must derive most of their profits from e-commerce or internet activities like search engines, online retail, social networking, online video, e-payments, online gaming, and online travel.

Investors can also consider the Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) to capture these favorable trends in the so-called frontier markets. FMQQ seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Next Frontier Internet and Ecommerce Index. All securities must have more than $300 million in market cap and have more than 50% of their revenue come from the internet and/or e-commerce businesses in emerging and frontier markets (excluding China). The fund will cap each weighting at 8% and rebalance semi-annually.

Additionally, investors can focus on the vast consumer base in India through the more recently launched India Internet and Ecommerce ETF (INQQ), which follows the India Internet and Ecommerce Index and holds about 20 stocks. The India Internet and Ecommerce ETF could be an ideal way to capitalize on India’s favorable demographic trends as well.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about the emerging digital growth opportunity can register for the Thursday, August 11 webcast here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.