EMERGING MARKETS-Tech sell-off hurts S.Korea stocks; most Asian FX fall on rising bond yields
By Shruti Sonal
March 9 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell as much as 2% on Tuesday, as heavyweight technology stocks tracked an overnight sell-off in their Wall Street peers, while rising bond yields hurt appetite for most emerging Asian currencies.
South Korea's benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell for a fourth straight session, hitting its lowest in over two months.
Samsung Electronics 005930.KSslipped 1.5% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS dropped 3.3%, in tandem with a sell-off in technology-related shares which pushed the Nasdaq into correction territory - down 20% from its peak - on Monday.
Most regional currencies weakened against the dollar, as the greenback held near a 3-1/2-month high, on the back of higher bond yields and expectations of faster economic recovery from the pandemic in the United States. FOREX/
MSCI's emerging market currency index .MIEM00000CUS dropped to a three-month low, with high-yielding currencies hit hard.
"Export-led Asian currencies have not taken kindly to prospects of a more normalised global economy paved by vaccinations", DBS Bank analysts said in a note.
The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Malaysian ringgit MYR= fell 0.5% each, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= shed 0.4%.
Bond yields in the region scaled new peaks, as investors continued to find refuge in the higher yields and relative stability offered by Asian junk-rated debt.
Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yield ID10YT=RR hit a 5-month high, while its Malaysian counterpart MY10YT=RR hits its highest levels in a nearly a year.
Foreign investors have bought a net $41.5 billion of Chinese bonds since the start of 2021, already about a third of what they did in all of last year. Inflows into other emerging Asia bond markets this year are $2.8 billion, or 61% of last year's total.
On the equities front, the trade-reliant Singapore bourse .STI climbed over 1%, while India .NSEI and Malaysia .KLSE added about 0.8% each.
Positive cues from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen aided sentiment. Yellen said on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package would provide enough resources to fuel a "very strong" U.S. economic recovery.
Highlights:
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6 basis points at 6.817%
** Top gainers on the Singapore STI .STI include Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd JARD.SI, Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd HKLD.SI, Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd CMDG.SI
** Indonesia approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0431 GMT
COUNTRY
FX RIC
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
INDEX
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
JPY=
-0.25
-5.40
.N225
0.96
5.74
China
CNY=CFXS
+0.07
+0.08
.SSEC
-0.18
-1.67
India
INR=IN
+0.14
-0.12
.NSEI
0.82
7.84
Indonesia
IDR=
-0.35
-2.50
.JKSE
-0.13
4.37
Malaysia
MYR=
-0.46
-2.52
.KLSE
0.79
-0.16
Philippines
PHP=
+0.40
-1.08
.PSI
0.06
-5.31
S.Korea
KRW=KFTC
-0.61
-4.73
.KS11
-1.10
3.13
Singapore
SGD=
+0.01
-2.13
.STI
1.27
9.36
Taiwan
TWD=TP
-0.18
+0.45
.TWII
-0.08
7.29
Thailand
THB=TH
-0.26
-2.88
.SETI
0.00
6.52
(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))
