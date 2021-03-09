EMERGING MARKETS-Tech sell-off hurts S.Korea stocks; most Asian FX fall on rising bond yields

South Korean shares fell as much as 2% on Tuesday, as heavyweight technology stocks tracked an overnight sell-off in their Wall Street peers, while rising bond yields hurt appetite for most emerging Asian currencies.

South Korea's benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell for a fourth straight session, hitting its lowest in over two months.

Samsung Electronics 005930.KSslipped 1.5% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS dropped 3.3%, in tandem with a sell-off in technology-related shares which pushed the Nasdaq into correction territory - down 20% from its peak - on Monday.

Most regional currencies weakened against the dollar, as the greenback held near a 3-1/2-month high, on the back of higher bond yields and expectations of faster economic recovery from the pandemic in the United States. FOREX/

MSCI's emerging market currency index .MIEM00000CUS dropped to a three-month low, with high-yielding currencies hit hard.

"Export-led Asian currencies have not taken kindly to prospects of a more normalised global economy paved by vaccinations", DBS Bank analysts said in a note.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Malaysian ringgit MYR= fell 0.5% each, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= shed 0.4%.

Bond yields in the region scaled new peaks, as investors continued to find refuge in the higher yields and relative stability offered by Asian junk-rated debt.

Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yield ID10YT=RR hit a 5-month high, while its Malaysian counterpart MY10YT=RR hits its highest levels in a nearly a year.

Foreign investors have bought a net $41.5 billion of Chinese bonds since the start of 2021, already about a third of what they did in all of last year. Inflows into other emerging Asia bond markets this year are $2.8 billion, or 61% of last year's total.

On the equities front, the trade-reliant Singapore bourse .STI climbed over 1%, while India .NSEI and Malaysia .KLSE added about 0.8% each.

Positive cues from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen aided sentiment. Yellen said on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package would provide enough resources to fuel a "very strong" U.S. economic recovery.

Highlights:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6 basis points at 6.817%

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI .STI include Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd JARD.SI, Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd HKLD.SI, Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd CMDG.SI

** Indonesia approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0431 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.25

-5.40

.N225

0.96

5.74

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.07

+0.08

.SSEC

-0.18

-1.67

India

INR=IN

+0.14

-0.12

.NSEI

0.82

7.84

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.35

-2.50

.JKSE

-0.13

4.37

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.46

-2.52

.KLSE

0.79

-0.16

Philippines

PHP=

+0.40

-1.08

.PSI

0.06

-5.31

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.61

-4.73

.KS11

-1.10

3.13

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-2.13

.STI

1.27

9.36

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.18

+0.45

.TWII

-0.08

7.29

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.26

-2.88

.SETI

0.00

6.52

