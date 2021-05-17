EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar leads most Asian currencies higher

May 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.140
109.19
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.332
1.3351
+0.21
Taiwan dlr
27.962
28.042
+0.29
Korean won
1133.400
1134.8
+0.12
Baht
31.450
31.43
-0.06
Peso
47.860
47.88
+0.04
Rupiah
14300.000
14280
-0.14
Rupee
73.210
73.21
0.00
Ringgit
4.125
4.129
+0.10
Yuan
6.433
6.4394
+0.10
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.140
103.24
-5.41
Sing dlr
1.332
1.3209
-0.86
Taiwan dlr
27.962
28.483
+1.86
Korean won
1133.400
1086.20
-4.16
Baht
31.450
29.96
-4.74
Peso
47.860
48.01
+0.31
Rupiah
14300.000
14040
-1.82
Rupee
73.210
73.07
-0.20
Ringgit
4.125
4.0400
-2.06
Yuan
6.433
6.5283
+1.48
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
