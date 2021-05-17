EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar leads most Asian currencies higher

May 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.140

109.19

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3351

+0.21

Taiwan dlr

27.962

28.042

+0.29

Korean won

1133.400

1134.8

+0.12

Baht

31.450

31.43

-0.06

Peso

47.860

47.88

+0.04

Rupiah

14300.000

14280

-0.14

Rupee

73.210

73.21

0.00

Ringgit

4.125

4.129

+0.10

Yuan

6.433

6.4394

+0.10

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.140

103.24

-5.41

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3209

-0.86

Taiwan dlr

27.962

28.483

+1.86

Korean won

1133.400

1086.20

-4.16

Baht

31.450

29.96

-4.74

Peso

47.860

48.01

+0.31

Rupiah

14300.000

14040

-1.82

Rupee

73.210

73.07

-0.20

Ringgit

4.125

4.0400

-2.06

Yuan

6.433

6.5283

+1.48

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

