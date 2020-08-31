EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar leads gains as Asian currencies advance

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
Change on the day at 0204 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.710
105.89
+0.17
Sing dlr
1.358
1.3601
+0.18
Taiwan dlr
29.337
29.526
+0.64
Korean won
1185.500
1187.8
+0.19
Baht
31.030
31.07
+0.13
Peso
48.450
48.48
+0.06
Rupiah
14550.000
14560
+0.07
Rupee
73.610
73.61
0.00
Ringgit
4.153
4.163
+0.24
Yuan
6.832
6.8483
+0.24
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.710
108.61
+2.74
Sing dlr
1.358
1.3444
-0.98
Taiwan dlr
29.337
30.106
+2.62
Korean won
1185.500
1156.40
-2.45
Baht
31.030
29.91
-3.61
Peso
48.450
50.65
+4.54
Rupiah
14550.000
13880
-4.60
Rupee
73.610
71.38
-3.03
Ringgit
4.153
4.0890
-1.54
Yuan
6.832
6.9632
+1.92
