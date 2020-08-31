EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar leads gains as Asian currencies advance

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Change on the day at 0204 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.710

105.89

+0.17

Sing dlr

1.358

1.3601

+0.18

Taiwan dlr

29.337

29.526

+0.64

Korean won

1185.500

1187.8

+0.19

Baht

31.030

31.07

+0.13

Peso

48.450

48.48

+0.06

Rupiah

14550.000

14560

+0.07

Rupee

73.610

73.61

0.00

Ringgit

4.153

4.163

+0.24

Yuan

6.832

6.8483

+0.24

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.710

108.61

+2.74

Sing dlr

1.358

1.3444

-0.98

Taiwan dlr

29.337

30.106

+2.62

Korean won

1185.500

1156.40

-2.45

Baht

31.030

29.91

-3.61

Peso

48.450

50.65

+4.54

Rupiah

14550.000

13880

-4.60

Rupee

73.610

71.38

-3.03

Ringgit

4.153

4.0890

-1.54

Yuan

6.832

6.9632

+1.92

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

