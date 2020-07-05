EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar leads gains among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.75 107.5 -0.22 Sing dlr 1.393 1.3945 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.455 29.609 +0.52 Korean won 1,197.2 1198.6 +0.12 Peso 49.465 49.53 +0.13 Rupiah 14,460 14450 0.00 Rupee 74.630 74.63 0.00 Ringgit 4.280 4.285 +0.12 Yuan 7.058 7.0670 +0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.75

108.61

+0.81

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3444

-3.45

Taiwan dlr

29.455

30.106

+2.21

Korean won

1,197.2

1156.40

-3.41

Baht

31.120

29.91

-3.89

Peso

49.465

50.65

+2.40

Rupiah

14,460

13880

-3.94

Rupee

74.630

71.38

-4.35

Ringgit

4.280

4.0890

-4.46

Yuan

7.058

6.9632

-1.34

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

