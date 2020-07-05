EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar leads gains among Asian currencies

July 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.75

107.5

-0.22

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3945

+0.14

Taiwan dlr

29.455

29.609

+0.52

Korean won

1,197.2

1198.6

+0.12

Peso

49.465

49.53

+0.13

Rupiah

14,460

14450

0.00

Rupee

74.630

74.63

0.00

Ringgit

4.280

4.285

+0.12

Yuan

7.058

7.0670

+0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.75

108.61

+0.81

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3444

-3.45

Taiwan dlr

29.455

30.106

+2.21

Korean won

1,197.2

1156.40

-3.41

Baht

31.120

29.91

-3.89

Peso

49.465

50.65

+2.40

Rupiah

14,460

13880

-3.94

Rupee

74.630

71.38

-4.35

Ringgit

4.280

4.0890

-4.46

Yuan

7.058

6.9632

-1.34

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

