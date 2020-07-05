EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar leads gains among Asian currencies
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.75 107.5 -0.22 Sing dlr 1.393 1.3945 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.455 29.609 +0.52 Korean won 1,197.2 1198.6 +0.12 Peso 49.465 49.53 +0.13 Rupiah 14,460 14450 0.00 Rupee 74.630 74.63 0.00 Ringgit 4.280 4.285 +0.12 Yuan 7.058 7.0670 +0.13
July 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.75
107.5
-0.22
Sing dlr
1.393
1.3945
+0.14
Taiwan dlr
29.455
29.609
+0.52
Korean won
1,197.2
1198.6
+0.12
Peso
49.465
49.53
+0.13
Rupiah
14,460
14450
0.00
Rupee
74.630
74.63
0.00
Ringgit
4.280
4.285
+0.12
Yuan
7.058
7.0670
+0.13
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.75
108.61
+0.81
Sing dlr
1.393
1.3444
-3.45
Taiwan dlr
29.455
30.106
+2.21
Korean won
1,197.2
1156.40
-3.41
Baht
31.120
29.91
-3.89
Peso
49.465
50.65
+2.40
Rupiah
14,460
13880
-3.94
Rupee
74.630
71.38
-4.35
Ringgit
4.280
4.0890
-4.46
Yuan
7.058
6.9632
-1.34
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.