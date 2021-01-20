EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar leads Asian currency gains

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.550
103.52
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.324
1.3245
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
27.964
28.415
+1.61
Korean won
1099.500
1100.3
+0.07
Baht
29.930
29.98
+0.17
Peso
48.042
48.05
+0.02
Rupiah
14020.000
14020
+0.00
Rupee
73.030
73.03
0.00
Ringgit
4.033
4.043
+0.25
Yuan
6.462
6.463
+0.02
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.550
103.24
-0.30
Sing dlr
1.324
1.3209
-0.24
Taiwan dlr
27.964
28.483
+1.86
Korean won
1099.500
1086.20
-1.21
Baht
29.930
29.96
+0.10
Peso
48.042
48.01
-0.07
Rupiah
14020.000
14040
+0.14
Rupee
73.030
73.07
+0.05
Ringgit
4.033
4.0400
+0.17
Yuan
6.462
6.5283
+1.03
