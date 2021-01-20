EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar leads Asian currency gains

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.550

103.52

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.324

1.3245

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

27.964

28.415

+1.61

Korean won

1099.500

1100.3

+0.07

Baht

29.930

29.98

+0.17

Peso

48.042

48.05

+0.02

Rupiah

14020.000

14020

+0.00

Rupee

73.030

73.03

0.00

Ringgit

4.033

4.043

+0.25

Yuan

6.462

6.463

+0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.550

103.24

-0.30

Sing dlr

1.324

1.3209

-0.24

Taiwan dlr

27.964

28.483

+1.86

Korean won

1099.500

1086.20

-1.21

Baht

29.930

29.96

+0.10

Peso

48.042

48.01

-0.07

Rupiah

14020.000

14040

+0.14

Rupee

73.030

73.07

+0.05

Ringgit

4.033

4.0400

+0.17

Yuan

6.462

6.5283

+1.03

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

