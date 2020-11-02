EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar leads Asian currency gains

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.670
104.71
+0.04
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3645
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
28.604
28.909
+1.07
Korean won
1133.700
1133.6
-0.01
Baht
31.060
31.12
+0.19
Peso
48.358
48.39
+0.07
Rupiah
14580.000
14625
+0.31
Rupee
74.425
74.43
0.00
Ringgit
4.152
4.155
+0.07
Yuan
6.686
6.6915
+0.08
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.670
108.61
+3.76
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3444
-1.40
Taiwan dlr
28.604
30.106
+5.25
Korean won
1133.700
1156.40
+2.00
Baht
31.060
29.91
-3.70
Peso
48.358
50.65
+4.74
Rupiah
14580.000
13880
-4.80
Rupee
74.425
71.38
-4.09
Ringgit
4.152
4.0890
-1.52
Yuan
6.686
6.9632
+4.14
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.