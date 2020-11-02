EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar leads Asian currency gains

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.670

104.71

+0.04

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3645

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

28.604

28.909

+1.07

Korean won

1133.700

1133.6

-0.01

Baht

31.060

31.12

+0.19

Peso

48.358

48.39

+0.07

Rupiah

14580.000

14625

+0.31

Rupee

74.425

74.43

0.00

Ringgit

4.152

4.155

+0.07

Yuan

6.686

6.6915

+0.08

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.670

108.61

+3.76

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3444

-1.40

Taiwan dlr

28.604

30.106

+5.25

Korean won

1133.700

1156.40

+2.00

Baht

31.060

29.91

-3.70

Peso

48.358

50.65

+4.74

Rupiah

14580.000

13880

-4.80

Rupee

74.425

71.38

-4.09

Ringgit

4.152

4.0890

-1.52

Yuan

6.686

6.9632

+4.14

