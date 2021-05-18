EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar hits 1-week high, most Asian FX nearly flat

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.040 108.88 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.330 1.3294 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 27.856 27.952 +0.34 Baht 31.430 31.44 +0.03 Peso 47.829 47.85 +0.04 Rupiah 14270.000 14270 +0.00 Rupee 73.045 73.045 0.00 Ringgit 4.124 4.125 +0.02 Yuan 6.428 6.425 -0.05

May 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.040

103.24

-5.32

Sing dlr

1.330

1.3209

-0.71

Taiwan dlr

27.856

28.483

+2.25

Korean won

1130.500

1086.20

-3.92

Baht

31.430

29.96

-4.68

Peso

47.829

48.01

+0.38

Rupiah

14270.000

14040

-1.61

Rupee

73.045

73.07

+0.03

Ringgit

4.124

4.0400

-2.04

Yuan

6.428

6.5283

+1.56

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

