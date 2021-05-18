EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar hits 1-week high, most Asian FX nearly flat

May 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.040

108.88

-0.15

Sing dlr

1.330

1.3294

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

27.856

27.952

+0.34

Baht

31.430

31.44

+0.03

Peso

47.829

47.85

+0.04

Rupiah

14270.000

14270

+0.00

Rupee

73.045

73.045

0.00

Ringgit

4.124

4.125

+0.02

Yuan

6.428

6.425

-0.05

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.040

103.24

-5.32

Sing dlr

1.330

1.3209

-0.71

Taiwan dlr

27.856

28.483

+2.25

Korean won

1130.500

1086.20

-3.92

Baht

31.430

29.96

-4.68

Peso

47.829

48.01

+0.38

Rupiah

14270.000

14040

-1.61

Rupee

73.045

73.07

+0.03

Ringgit

4.124

4.0400

-2.04

Yuan

6.428

6.5283

+1.56

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

