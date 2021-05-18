EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar hits 1-week high, most Asian FX nearly flat
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.040 108.88 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.330 1.3294 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 27.856 27.952 +0.34 Baht 31.430 31.44 +0.03 Peso 47.829 47.85 +0.04 Rupiah 14270.000 14270 +0.00 Rupee 73.045 73.045 0.00 Ringgit 4.124 4.125 +0.02 Yuan 6.428 6.425 -0.05
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.040
103.24
-5.32
Sing dlr
1.330
1.3209
-0.71
Taiwan dlr
27.856
28.483
+2.25
Korean won
1130.500
1086.20
-3.92
Baht
31.430
29.96
-4.68
Peso
47.829
48.01
+0.38
Rupiah
14270.000
14040
-1.61
Rupee
73.045
73.07
+0.03
Ringgit
4.124
4.0400
-2.04
Yuan
6.428
6.5283
+1.56
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.