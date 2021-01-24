EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar climbs; S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit dip

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.800
103.77
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.327
1.3283
+0.12
Taiwan dlr
27.978
28.381
+1.44
Korean won
1105.000
1103.2
-0.16
Baht
29.980
29.98
+0.00
Peso
48.076
48.08
+0.01
Rupiah
14020.000
14020
+0.00
Rupee
72.975
72.975
0.00
Ringgit
4.044
4.0415
-0.06
Yuan
6.484
6.483
-0.02
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.800
103.24
-0.54
Sing dlr
1.327
1.3209
-0.44
Taiwan dlr
27.978
28.483
+1.80
Korean won
1105.000
1086.20
-1.70
Baht
29.980
29.96
-0.07
Peso
48.076
48.01
-0.14
Rupiah
14020.000
14040
+0.14
Rupee
72.975
73.07
+0.12
Ringgit
4.044
4.0400
-0.10
Yuan
6.484
6.5283
+0.68
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.