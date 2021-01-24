EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar climbs; S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit dip

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.800

103.77

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3283

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

27.978

28.381

+1.44

Korean won

1105.000

1103.2

-0.16

Baht

29.980

29.98

+0.00

Peso

48.076

48.08

+0.01

Rupiah

14020.000

14020

+0.00

Rupee

72.975

72.975

0.00

Ringgit

4.044

4.0415

-0.06

Yuan

6.484

6.483

-0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.800

103.24

-0.54

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3209

-0.44

Taiwan dlr

27.978

28.483

+1.80

Korean won

1105.000

1086.20

-1.70

Baht

29.980

29.96

-0.07

Peso

48.076

48.01

-0.14

Rupiah

14020.000

14040

+0.14

Rupee

72.975

73.07

+0.12

Ringgit

4.044

4.0400

-0.10

Yuan

6.484

6.5283

+0.68

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.