EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar, China's yuan lead most Asian currencies higher

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.690
103.73
+0.04
Sing dlr
1.327
1.3271
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
27.995
28.391
+1.41
Korean won
1101.400
1100.7
-0.06
Baht
29.950
29.96
+0.03
Peso
48.040
48.07
+0.06
Rupiah
14030.000
14010
-0.14
Ringgit
4.040
4.043
+0.07
Yuan
6.470
6.4798
+0.15
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.690
103.24
-0.43
Sing dlr
1.327
1.3209
-0.43
Taiwan dlr
27.995
28.483
+1.74
Korean won
1101.400
1086.20
-1.38
Baht
29.950
29.96
+0.03
Peso
48.040
48.01
-0.06
Rupiah
14030.000
14040
+0.07
Rupee
72.935
73.07
+0.18
Ringgit
4.040
4.0400
+0.00
Yuan
6.470
6.5283
+0.90
