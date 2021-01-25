EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar, China's yuan lead most Asian currencies higher

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.690

103.73

+0.04

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3271

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

27.995

28.391

+1.41

Korean won

1101.400

1100.7

-0.06

Baht

29.950

29.96

+0.03

Peso

48.040

48.07

+0.06

Rupiah

14030.000

14010

-0.14

Ringgit

4.040

4.043

+0.07

Yuan

6.470

6.4798

+0.15

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.690

103.24

-0.43

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3209

-0.43

Taiwan dlr

27.995

28.483

+1.74

Korean won

1101.400

1086.20

-1.38

Baht

29.950

29.96

+0.03

Peso

48.040

48.01

-0.06

Rupiah

14030.000

14040

+0.07

Rupee

72.935

73.07

+0.18

Ringgit

4.040

4.0400

+0.00

Yuan

6.470

6.5283

+0.90

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

