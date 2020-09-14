EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwanese dollar leads gains among Asian currencies

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

Change on the day at 0201 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.640 105.72 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.362 1.3642 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.201 29.486 +0.98 Korean won 1180.300 1183.5 +0.27 Baht 31.240 31.32 +0.26 Peso 48.413 48.43 +0.04 Rupiah 14800.000 14860 +0.41 Rupee 73.475 73.475 0.00 Ringgit 4.138 4.143 +0.12 Yuan 6.791 6.8086 +0.26 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.640 108.61 +2.81 Sing dlr 1.362 1.3444 -1.29 Taiwan dlr 29.201 30.106 +3.10 Korean won 1180.300 1156.40 -2.02 Baht 31.240 29.91 -4.26 Peso 48.413 50.65 +4.62 Rupiah 14800.000 13880 -6.22 Rupee 73.475 71.38 -2.85 Ringgit 4.138 4.0890 -1.18 Yuan 6.791 6.9632 +2.54 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.