EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwanese dollar leads gains among Asian currencies

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
Change on the day at 0201 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.640
105.72
+0.08
Sing dlr
1.362
1.3642
+0.16
Taiwan dlr
29.201
29.486
+0.98
Korean won
1180.300
1183.5
+0.27
Baht
31.240
31.32
+0.26
Peso
48.413
48.43
+0.04
Rupiah
14800.000
14860
+0.41
Rupee
73.475
73.475
0.00
Ringgit
4.138
4.143
+0.12
Yuan
6.791
6.8086
+0.26
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.640
108.61
+2.81
Sing dlr
1.362
1.3444
-1.29
Taiwan dlr
29.201
30.106
+3.10
Korean won
1180.300
1156.40
-2.02
Baht
31.240
29.91
-4.26
Peso
48.413
50.65
+4.62
Rupiah
14800.000
13880
-6.22
Rupee
73.475
71.38
-2.85
Ringgit
4.138
4.0890
-1.18
Yuan
6.791
6.9632
+2.54
(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.