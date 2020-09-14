EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwanese dollar leads gains among Asian currencies

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

Change on the day at 0201 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.640

105.72

+0.08

Sing dlr

1.362

1.3642

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

29.201

29.486

+0.98

Korean won

1180.300

1183.5

+0.27

Baht

31.240

31.32

+0.26

Peso

48.413

48.43

+0.04

Rupiah

14800.000

14860

+0.41

Rupee

73.475

73.475

0.00

Ringgit

4.138

4.143

+0.12

Yuan

6.791

6.8086

+0.26

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.640

108.61

+2.81

Sing dlr

1.362

1.3444

-1.29

Taiwan dlr

29.201

30.106

+3.10

Korean won

1180.300

1156.40

-2.02

Baht

31.240

29.91

-4.26

Peso

48.413

50.65

+4.62

Rupiah

14800.000

13880

-6.22

Rupee

73.475

71.38

-2.85

Ringgit

4.138

4.0890

-1.18

Yuan

6.791

6.9632

+2.54

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

