EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwanese dollar gains most, S. Korean won drops

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0201 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.480
104.64
+0.15
Sing dlr
1.362
1.362
+0.00
Taiwan dlr
28.980
29.158
+0.61
Korean won
1163.300
1158
-0.46
Baht
31.350
31.22
-0.41
Peso
48.435
48.43
-0.01
Rupiah
14680.000
14690
+0.07
Rupee
73.378
73.3775
0.00
Ringgit
4.131
4.12
-0.27
Yuan
6.788
6.8044
+0.24
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.480
108.61
+3.95
Sing dlr
1.362
1.3444
-1.29
Taiwan dlr
28.980
30.106
+3.89
Korean won
1163.300
1156.40
-0.59
Baht
31.350
29.91
-4.59
Peso
48.435
50.65
+4.57
Rupiah
14680.000
13880
-5.45
Rupee
73.378
71.38
-2.72
Ringgit
4.131
4.0890
-1.02
Yuan
6.788
6.9632
+2.58
(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.