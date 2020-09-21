EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwanese dollar gains most, S. Korean won drops

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0201 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.480

104.64

+0.15

Sing dlr

1.362

1.362

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

28.980

29.158

+0.61

Korean won

1163.300

1158

-0.46

Baht

31.350

31.22

-0.41

Peso

48.435

48.43

-0.01

Rupiah

14680.000

14690

+0.07

Rupee

73.378

73.3775

0.00

Ringgit

4.131

4.12

-0.27

Yuan

6.788

6.8044

+0.24

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.480

108.61

+3.95

Sing dlr

1.362

1.3444

-1.29

Taiwan dlr

28.980

30.106

+3.89

Korean won

1163.300

1156.40

-0.59

Baht

31.350

29.91

-4.59

Peso

48.435

50.65

+4.57

Rupiah

14680.000

13880

-5.45

Rupee

73.378

71.38

-2.72

Ringgit

4.131

4.0890

-1.02

Yuan

6.788

6.9632

+2.58

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

