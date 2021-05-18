EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan shares surge nearly 5%, easing dollar supports Asian FX

Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text.

Taiwan in talks with nations for COVID-19 vaccines

Worries in Indonesia of a surge in cases after holidays

Taiwan has plenty of fiscal firepower, expects measures - analyst

May 18 (Reuters) - Battered stocks markets in Taiwan and Singapore jumped on Tuesday, shrugging off fears over the impact of renewed coronavirus restrictions, while a weaker U.S. dollar lent support to Asia's emerging currencies.

Taiwan recouped Monday's sharp loss, rising nearly 5% while neighbouring Japan .N225, suffering from its own spike in cases and slow vaccination drive, jumped 2%. Stocks in South Korea .KS11 and Singapore .STI were also up over 1%.

While much of the Western world begins easing restrictions, things are moving in the opposite direction for parts of Asia as new outbreaks emerge and many struggle to boost vaccinations.

Singapore and Taiwan, hailed for their past success to taming the spread of COVID-19, tightened curbs recently, with their stock markets sliding 4.3% and 10.4% in May as of Monday's close.

So far Singapore has been among the fastest in the region to inoculate its population, while Capital Economics says "Taiwan has plenty of fiscal firepower" and expects support measures to be announced soon.

"Consumer spending will suffer, but the rest of the economy should still perform strongly," the economic research firm said of Taiwan.

The region's currencies, led by the Taiwan TWD=TP and Singapore dollar SGD=, largely gained ahead of minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting, which may give clues about where monetary policy is headed this year.

Comments by Dallas Fed Bank President that he did not expect interest rates to rise until next year reassured markets that the central bank would not tighten early, keeping the dollar lower against most major currencies. FRX/

However, stocks markets in the developing economies of Indonesia .JKSE, Malaysia .KLSE and the Philippines .PSI were broadly lower as worries over the virus and its impact on their economies remain.

The rupiah IDR= dipped 0.1%, while benchmark 10-year bond yields ID10YT=RR edged higher.

Malaysia, which is under a national lockdown, reported its deadliest day on Monday, while fears rise that mass gatherings in Indonesia over Eid could trigger a surge of new cases.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Taiwan mobilises diplomats to seek out COVID-19 shots, including from the U.S.

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 6 basis points to 6.464%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0334 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.02

-5.43

.N225

2.08

3.49

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.19

+1.57

.SSEC

0.11

1.39

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-0.20

.NSEI

0.00

6.73

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.17

-1.85

.JKSE

-0.38

-2.80

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.08

-2.56

.KLSE

-0.09

-2.78

Philippines

PHP=

+0.02

+0.29

.PSI

-0.90

-12.79

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.20

-4.09

.KS11

1.12

10.31

Singapore

SGD=

+0.23

-0.84

.STI

1.37

9.78

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.16

+1.74

.TWII

4.74

9.16

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.25

-4.92

.SETI

0.76

7.70

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.