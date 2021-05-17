EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan shares slide 3% as COVID-19 cases spike in Asia

By Nikhil Nainan

May 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 3% on Monday, leading declines across Asia's emerging markets as curbs to contain new COVID-19 outbreaks fuelled worries a nascent economic recovery will be derailed.

The island's premier looked to reassure investors that the fundamentals of the trade-dependent economy remain strong as new restrictions went into effect over the weekend. The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP fell to a more than three-week low.

In neighbouring South Korea .KS11 and Japan .N225, shares fell around 1% each, mirrored by Southeast Asia peers, the Philippines .PSI and Indonesia .JKSE.

Pockets of COVID-19 infections in Taiwan and Singapore, both hailed for their success in containing previous outbreaks, and worries over more contagious variants, such as the one first detected in India, have sent investors scattering for safer bets such as gold and the U.S. dollar.

"In short, if the numbers are going up, even if they are still low, you don't have much time to nip this in the bud before you could be dealing with an India-like situation," Robert Carnell, the Asia-Pacific head of research for ING said, referring to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Gold XAU= prices are at their highest in more than three months, while the dollar =USD also firmed, weighing on the region's risk-sensitive currencies. GOL/FRX/

Singapore shares .STI were flat as schools were shut down to stem the rise in infections. The city-state's Straits Times index suffered its sharpest fall in 11 months on Friday.

Thailand's planning agency downgraded annual growth forecasts for the second time this year due to the latest wave of infections even as its economy contracted less than expected in the first quarter.

Thai stocks .SETI fell 1.1%, while the baht THB=TH dipped more than a fifth of a percent.

Another set of key data from China showed factory output growth slowed in April from the jump seen in the previous month while retail sales missed analyst expectations, indicating more pressure on the recovery in consumption.

"Asia, lagging well behind the vaccination race, may see its return to normality delayed weighing on its GDP growth prospects this year," Carnell added.

U.S. Federal Reserve minutes, from an April meeting that predated last week's higher-than-expected inflation data, are due on Wednesday and are the next market focus for clues on the Fed's thinking on rates.

While the Fed has argued that a spike in inflation was transitory, pledging to keep interest rates low, the rise has some in the market predicting that policymakers will be forced to act sooner than expected, making the dollar more attractive.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 5.7 basis points to 6.462%

** Singapore's biggest banks are among the top losers

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0348 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.00

-5.58

.N225

-1.18

1.13

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.01

+1.40

.SSEC

1.02

1.53

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-0.30

.NSEI

0.00

4.98

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.53

-1.61

.JKSE

-1.01

-1.68

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.22

-2.71

.KLSE

0.61

-2.15

Philippines

PHP=

-0.14

+0.41

.PSI

-0.89

-12.97

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.35

-4.10

.KS11

-0.93

8.72

Singapore

SGD=

-0.19

-1.04

.STI

0.04

7.47

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.15

+1.53

.TWII

-3.02

4.19

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.22

-4.65

.SETI

-1.13

5.70

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

