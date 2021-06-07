EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan shares fall on virus curbs extension, Asia eyes U.S. inflation

Thailand sticks with plan to welcome vaccinated tourists in July

U.S. Inflation data expected on Thursday; payrolls miss expectations

June 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan shares fell on Monday as the country extended COVID-19 restrictions for another two weeks, while Asia's emerging currency markets largely slipped into a holding pattern as investors look ahead to key U.S. inflation data later this week.

U.S. payrolls on Friday missed expectations, cooling talk that early tapering of policy support by Federal Reserve was needed to check the economy's recovery, supporting advances by South Korea's won KRW=KFTC and Indonesia's rupiah IDR=. Attention will now turn to a U.S. inflation report on Thursday.

"A higher-than-expected US CPI could add to the pattern of building price pressures amid the recovery and put the spotlight back on tapering talks," Barclays said in a note. Barclays expects a 4.8% year-on-year rise in the consumer price index (CPI) and a 0.41% month-on-month rise in May.

It added that "more robust indications of a tapering discussion by the Fed imply risks of a dollar bounce."

Taiwan extended COVID-19 restrictions until June 28 to battle a surge in infections that has shaken the island after its relative success in containment in the past. The move prompted a knee-jerk 2.1% drop in stocks .TWII before they regained some lost ground to trade half a percent lower.

Stocks, which plunged in May when the outbreak forced restrictions across the island, have jumped around 13% from those lows as officials looked to ease concerns that the export-focused economy will be hit.

Thailand, another country gripped by its own coronavirus outbreak, said late on Friday it will go ahead with a plan next month to reopen to vaccinated foreign visitors in what could be a big boost to an economy reliant on tourism.

Stocks .SETI climbed 0.8% while the baht THB=TH edged 0.1% higher.

Over in China, the yuan CNY=CFXS and shares .SSEC dipped.

The country's imports grew at their fastest pace in 10 years in May, fuelled by surging commodity prices, while export growth missed expectations.

Markets in Malaysia were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 0.70 basis points to 6.447%

** China's three-child policy unlikely to boost birthrate - Moody's ​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0334 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.05

-5.75

.N225

0.22

5.69

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.08

+2.00

.SSEC

-0.11

3.30

India

INR=IN

+0.00

+0.10

.NSEI

0.00

12.08

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.18

-1.58

.JKSE

0.05

1.49

Malaysia

MYR=

-

-2.57

.KLSE

-

-3.00

Philippines

PHP=

0.00

+0.69

.PSI

-0.32

-5.12

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.42

-2.30

.KS11

0.22

13.01

Singapore

SGD=

-0.03

-0.25

.STI

0.75

11.63

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.03

+2.78

.TWII

-0.47

15.84

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.13

-4.01

.SETI

0.75

12.02

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

