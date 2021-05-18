EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan shares bounce 5%, weaker dollar lifts Asian FX

By Nikhil Nainan

May 18 (Reuters) - Battered stock markets in Taiwan and Singapore jumped on Tuesday, as investors shrugged off fears over the potential impact of renewed coronavirus restrictions, while a weaker U.S. dollar lent support to Asia's emerging currencies.

Taiwan stocks .TWII closed 5.2% higher, while markets in neighbouring Japan .N225, which is dealing with a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and slow vaccination drive, jumped 2.1%. South Korea .KS11 and Singapore .STI climbed more than 1% each.

While much of the Western world eased restrictions, many Asian countries imposed tighter curbs as fresh cases emerge while governments struggle to ramp up their vaccination programmes.

Singapore and Taiwan, hailed for their past success in taming the spread of the virus, tightened curbs again recently, with their stock markets losing 4.3% and 10.4% this month, as of Monday's close.

Foreign investors took advantage of the previous session's drop to pile into Taiwanese stocks, offering a lift to overall consumer confidence, analysts said.

"However, the key indicator going forward will still be on how the pandemic develops," Capital Futures Corp analyst Yeason Jung said.

So far Singapore has been among the fastest in the region to inoculate its population, while Capital Economics says "Taiwan has plenty of fiscal firepower" and expects support measures to be announced soon.

With reported cases under 300,000 for a second straight day in India, the country's benchmark Nifty 50 index .NSEI hit its highest in more than two months and the rupee INR=IN strengthened 0.3%. .BO

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC alongside the Taiwan TWD=TP and Singaporean dollar SGD= led gains in the region's currencies ahead of minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting, which may give clues about where monetary policy is headed this year.

Comments by Dallas Fed Bank President that he did not expect interest rates to rise until next year reassured markets that the central bank would not tighten early, keeping the dollar lower against most major currencies. FRX/

However, stocks markets in the developing economies of Indonesia .JKSE, Malaysia .KLSE, and the Philippines .PSI were trading lower as worries over the health crisis and its impact on their economies remained intact.

The rupiah IDR= weakened 0.1%, while benchmark 10-year bond yields ID10YT=RR edged higher.

Malaysia, which is under a national lockdown, reported its deadliest day on Monday, while fears rise that mass gatherings in Indonesia over Eid could trigger a surge of new cases.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Taiwan mobilises diplomats to seek out COVID-19 shots, including from the U.S.

** World Economic Forum cancels 2021 annual meeting in Singapore

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 6.80 basis points to 6.473%​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0636 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.10

-5.35

.N225

2.09

3.51

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.19

+1.58

.SSEC

0.04

1.33

India

INR=IN

+0.24

+0.04

.NSEI

1.24

8.05

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.07

-1.75

.JKSE

-0.49

-2.91

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.12

-2.52

.KLSE

-0.08

-2.77

Philippines

PHP=

+0.15

+0.42

.PSI

-0.62

-12.54

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.38

-3.92

.KS11

1.23

10.43

Singapore

SGD=

+0.32

-0.74

.STI

1.61

10.04

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.37

+1.94

.TWII

5.16

9.59

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.03

-4.71

.SETI

1.12

8.08

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru and additional reporting by Liang-sa Loh in Taipei; Editing by Sam Holmes and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.