EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan leads gains among Asian shares, most Asian currencies edge higher

May 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan led Asia's emerging equity markets higher on Friday, as investors cheered more U.S. economic data pointing toward a strong recovery, while the region's currencies held onto gains ahead of inflation data.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC led gains against the greenback, even as the dollar and U.S. bond yields rose after a report that President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6 trillion budget for 2022.

"(Asia markets) follow optimism around U.S. economic data boosting the recovery theme and may potentially spur some catch-up growth in Asia ...they have been lagging in terms of returns performance," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

On Thursday, data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week.

"This (jobless data) denotes a healing labour market, " he said, adding that unveiling of U.S .budget may also support sentiment in Asia.

U.S. inflation data due at 1230 GMT on Friday will also be a big focus, as a high reading could fuel expectations of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve sooner rather than later.

Taiwanese stocks .TWII jumped 1.5%, hitting their highest in over two weeks.

The island's first batch of 150,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses out of more than 5 million ordered from Moderna Inc MRNA.O is set to arrive on Friday.

Thai stocks .SETI jumped 0.5%, extending gains to a third session. The country said it planned additional measures to retain jobs and boost domestic consumption, as it struggles with a severe third wave of infections.

Singaporean stocks .STI were up for a sixth session, while Indonesian equities .JKSE extended gains to a third day.

However, Malaysian stocks .KLSE dropped as much as 0.8%, and was headed for its worst day in a week.

The country is still grappling with high infections and on Thursday reported 7,857 new coronavirus cases, the third straight day of record infections and 59 deaths.

"A complete nationwide lockdown cannot be ruled out, with some state rulers urging the Federal government to do this, " said Prakash Sakpal and Nicholas Mapa, analysts at brokerage ING.

Philippine shares .PSI slipped after a stellar three-day rally that saw the benchmark add over 8%.

HIGHLIGHTS

**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 3 basis points at 6.475%

**Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield is down 0.5 basis points at 2.025%​​

**Top losers in Malaysia are Maxis Bhd and Hong Leong Financial Group

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0332 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.11

-6.08

.N225

1.97

6.26

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.19

+2.46

.SSEC

0.03

3.94

India

INR=IN

+0.00

+0.65

.NSEI

0.00

9.70

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.10

-1.82

.JKSE

0.22

-2.08

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-2.85

.KLSE

-0.54

-2.57

Philippines

PHP=

+0.10

+0.31

.PSI

-0.49

-7.11

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.29

-2.57

.KS11

0.80

11.05

Singapore

SGD=

+0.02

-0.20

.STI

0.73

12.10

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.35

+2.73

.TWII

1.53

14.41

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.03

-4.28

.SETI

0.47

9.74

