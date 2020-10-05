EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, won climb on data boost; eyes on Trump

By Rashmi Ashok

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Taiwan dollar and South Korean won rose on Monday after surveys showed factory activity recovering in both countries, while gains in other Asian assets were muted as investors looked for clearer signals on U.S. President Donald Trump's battle with COVID-19.

Trump's doctors said overnight that he had responded well to treatment and could be discharged from the hospital later in the day, although his condition remains unclear and outside experts warn that his case may be severe.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP topped gains in the region, climbing nearly 1% to its highest since August 2011, after a private survey pointed to a strong recovery in its manufacturing sector in September, driven by solid export orders.

The IHS Markit survey showed Taiwan's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index reading at its highest since March 2018 and also showed business confidence reached an eight-month high in September.

The Taiwan dollar, backed by an electronics and chipmaking sector that is seen as a beneficiary of U.S. restrictions on China, has risen more than 4.3% this year and is the region's second-best performing currency.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC firmed 0.6% and stocks .KS11 rose nearly 1.5%, after its own IHS Markit survey showed manufacturing activity shrank at the slowest pace in eight months in September.

IG strategist Jingyi Pan cautioned that while the improving manufacturing data and hints from doctors of Trump's discharge on Monday was driving strength in both currencies, the picture remained uncertain moving forward.

"Ultimately it will also depend on whether the president can safely return to campaigning with little disruptions," said Pan.

"Generally across equity to the FX markets, with less than 30 days to the presidential election, we could be seeing investors staying cautious so that may limit directional trades here. Havens may be the exception given the likelihood of risk aversion interests picking up towards the event."

By mid-session, other Asian currencies had pulled back from early gains to stand flat, while stock indexes were just around 0.5% higher, as markets sought clarity on Trump's medical status.

Philippine stocks .PSI closed 1% lower after the country reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases in nearly two weeks on Sunday. Its stock index has already fallen 24% this year and is the region's worst performer so far.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** In the Philippines, top index losers were Globe Telecom Inc GLO.PS - down 3.21%, and Aboitiz Power Corp AP.PS - down 3.01%

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI .STI included Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd JARD.SI, which rose 5.26%, and Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd JSH.SI, trading 3.97% higher

** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield was up 4.6 basis points at 2.742%​,​ while the 3-year benchmark yield rose 0.8 basis points to 1.965%​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0655 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.24

+2.87

.N225

1.23

-1.46

India

INR=IN

-0.17

-2.58

.NSEI

1.00

-5.23

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.14

-6.28

.JKSE

0.34

-21.53

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.05

-1.71

.KLSE

0.37

-5.22

Philippines

PHP=

+0.11

+4.59

.PSI

-1.01

-24.01

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.52

-0.60

.KS11

1.29

7.30

Singapore

SGD=

+0.07

-1.35

.STI

0.46

-22.19

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.90

+4.30

.TWII

0.26

4.59

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.16

-5.14

.SETI

0.65

-21.15

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham and Bernard Orr)

