EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar top loser among Asian currencies

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.730

147.58

-0.10

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3664

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

32.167

32.112

-0.17

Korean won

1338.700

1339.7

+0.07

Baht

36.210

36.16

-0.14

Peso

56.860

56.85

-0.02

Rupiah

15380.000

15370

-0.07

Rupee

83.090

83.09

0.00

Ringgit

4.689

4.689

0.00

Yuan

7.301

7.3066

+0.07

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.730

131.110

-11.25

Sing dlr

1.367

1.340

-1.98

Taiwan dlr

32.167

30.708

-4.54

Korean won

1338.700

1264.500

-5.54

Baht

36.210

34.585

-4.49

Peso

56.860

55.670

-2.09

Rupiah

15380.000

15565.000

+1.20

Rupee

83.090

82.720

-0.45

Ringgit

4.689

4.400

-6.16

Yuan

7.301

6.900

-5.49

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.