EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar top loser among Asian currencies

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.730
147.58
-0.10
Sing dlr
1.367
1.3664
-0.03
Taiwan dlr
32.167
32.112
-0.17
Korean won
1338.700
1339.7
+0.07
Baht
36.210
36.16
-0.14
Peso
56.860
56.85
-0.02
Rupiah
15380.000
15370
-0.07
Rupee
83.090
83.09
0.00
Ringgit
4.689
4.689
0.00
Yuan
7.301
7.3066
+0.07
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.730
131.110
-11.25
Sing dlr
1.367
1.340
-1.98
Taiwan dlr
32.167
30.708
-4.54
Korean won
1338.700
1264.500
-5.54
Baht
36.210
34.585
-4.49
Peso
56.860
55.670
-2.09
Rupiah
15380.000
15565.000
+1.20
Rupee
83.090
82.720
-0.45
Ringgit
4.689
4.400
-6.16
Yuan
7.301
6.900
-5.49
(Compiled by Upasana Singh)
