EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar strengthens 1%, Indonesian rupiah weakens

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.260

105.42

+0.15

Sing dlr

1.349

1.349

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

28.517

28.83

+1.10

Korean won

1111.600

1110

-0.14

Baht

30.220

30.27

+0.17

Peso

48.475

48.52

+0.09

Rupiah

14100.000

14070

-0.21

Rupee

74.380

74.38

0.00

Ringgit

4.131

4.127

-0.10

Yuan

6.619

6.63

+0.16

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.260

108.61

+3.18

Sing dlr

1.349

1.3444

-0.33

Taiwan dlr

28.517

30.106

+5.57

Korean won

1111.600

1156.40

+4.03

Baht

30.220

29.91

-1.03

Peso

48.475

50.65

+4.49

Rupiah

14100.000

13880

-1.56

Rupee

74.380

71.38

-4.03

Ringgit

4.131

4.0890

-1.02

Yuan

6.619

6.9632

+0.00

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

