EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar strengthens 1%, Indonesian rupiah weakens

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.260
105.42
+0.15
Sing dlr
1.349
1.349
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
28.517
28.83
+1.10
Korean won
1111.600
1110
-0.14
Baht
30.220
30.27
+0.17
Peso
48.475
48.52
+0.09
Rupiah
14100.000
14070
-0.21
Rupee
74.380
74.38
0.00
Ringgit
4.131
4.127
-0.10
Yuan
6.619
6.63
+0.16
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.260
108.61
+3.18
Sing dlr
1.349
1.3444
-0.33
Taiwan dlr
28.517
30.106
+5.57
Korean won
1111.600
1156.40
+4.03
Baht
30.220
29.91
-1.03
Peso
48.475
50.65
+4.49
Rupiah
14100.000
13880
-1.56
Rupee
74.380
71.38
-4.03
Ringgit
4.131
4.0890
-1.02
Yuan
6.619
6.9632
+0.00
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
