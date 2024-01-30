EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, South Korean won lead losses in Asian currencies

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.620
147.6
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.340
1.339
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
31.268
31.162
-0.34
Korean won
1332.400
1329.4
-0.23
Baht
35.420
35.355
-0.18
Peso
56.440
56.38
-0.11
Rupiah
15813.000
15777
-0.23
Rupee
83.105
83.105
+0.00
Ringgit
4.726
4.725
-0.02
Yuan
7.181
7.1789
-0.03
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.620
141.060
-4.44
Sing dlr
1.340
1.319
-1.57
Taiwan dlr
31.268
30.735
-1.70
Korean won
1332.400
1288.000
-3.33
Baht
35.420
34.165
-3.54
Peso
56.440
55.388
-1.86
Rupiah
15813.000
15395.000
-2.64
Rupee
83.105
83.208
+0.12
Ringgit
4.726
4.590
-2.88
Yuan
7.181
7.098
-1.16
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
