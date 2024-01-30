EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, South Korean won lead losses in Asian currencies

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.620

147.6

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.340

1.339

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

31.268

31.162

-0.34

Korean won

1332.400

1329.4

-0.23

Baht

35.420

35.355

-0.18

Peso

56.440

56.38

-0.11

Rupiah

15813.000

15777

-0.23

Rupee

83.105

83.105

+0.00

Ringgit

4.726

4.725

-0.02

Yuan

7.181

7.1789

-0.03

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.620

141.060

-4.44

Sing dlr

1.340

1.319

-1.57

Taiwan dlr

31.268

30.735

-1.70

Korean won

1332.400

1288.000

-3.33

Baht

35.420

34.165

-3.54

Peso

56.440

55.388

-1.86

Rupiah

15813.000

15395.000

-2.64

Rupee

83.105

83.208

+0.12

Ringgit

4.726

4.590

-2.88

Yuan

7.181

7.098

-1.16

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

