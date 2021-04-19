EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, South Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

April 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0204 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.240
108.15
-0.08
Sing dlr
1.328
1.3308
+0.19
Taiwan dlr
28.079
28.205
+0.45
Korean won
1113.500
1117.2
+0.33
Baht
31.210
31.19
-0.06
Peso
48.290
48.36
+0.14
Rupiah
14500.000
14545
+0.31
Rupee
74.878
74.8775
0.00
Ringgit
4.118
4.122
+0.10
Yuan
6.501
6.511
+0.16
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.240
103.24
-4.62
Sing dlr
1.328
1.3209
-0.56
Taiwan dlr
28.079
28.483
+1.44
Korean won
1113.500
1086.20
-2.45
Baht
31.210
29.96
-4.01
Peso
48.290
48.01
-0.58
Rupiah
14500.000
14040
-3.17
Rupee
74.878
73.07
-2.42
Ringgit
4.118
4.0200
-2.38
Yuan
6.501
6.5283
+0.42
