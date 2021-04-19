EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, South Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

April 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0204 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.240

108.15

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.328

1.3308

+0.19

Taiwan dlr

28.079

28.205

+0.45

Korean won

1113.500

1117.2

+0.33

Baht

31.210

31.19

-0.06

Peso

48.290

48.36

+0.14

Rupiah

14500.000

14545

+0.31

Rupee

74.878

74.8775

0.00

Ringgit

4.118

4.122

+0.10

Yuan

6.501

6.511

+0.16

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.240

103.24

-4.62

Sing dlr

1.328

1.3209

-0.56

Taiwan dlr

28.079

28.483

+1.44

Korean won

1113.500

1086.20

-2.45

Baht

31.210

29.96

-4.01

Peso

48.290

48.01

-0.58

Rupiah

14500.000

14040

-3.17

Rupee

74.878

73.07

-2.42

Ringgit

4.118

4.0200

-2.38

Yuan

6.501

6.5283

+0.42

