EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, South Korean won lead Asian FX higher

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0224 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.910
148.14
+0.16
Sing dlr
1.339
1.3403
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
31.249
31.44
+0.61
Korean won
1332.100
1339
+0.52
Baht
35.460
35.52
+0.17
Peso
56.120
55.98
-0.25
Rupiah
15620.000
15610
-0.06
Rupee
83.065
83.065
0.00
Ringgit
4.717
4.715
-0.04
Yuan
7.194
7.1932
-0.01
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.910
141.060
-4.63
Sing dlr
1.339
1.319
-1.51
Taiwan dlr
31.249
30.735
-1.64
Korean won
1332.100
1288.000
-3.31
Baht
35.460
34.165
-3.65
Peso
56.120
55.388
-1.30
Rupiah
15620.000
15395.000
-1.44
Rupee
83.065
83.208
+0.17
Ringgit
4.717
4.590
-2.69
Yuan
7.194
7.098
-1.34
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)
((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.