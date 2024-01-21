EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, South Korean won lead Asian FX higher

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0224 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.910

148.14

+0.16

Sing dlr

1.339

1.3403

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

31.249

31.44

+0.61

Korean won

1332.100

1339

+0.52

Baht

35.460

35.52

+0.17

Peso

56.120

55.98

-0.25

Rupiah

15620.000

15610

-0.06

Rupee

83.065

83.065

0.00

Ringgit

4.717

4.715

-0.04

Yuan

7.194

7.1932

-0.01

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.910

141.060

-4.63

Sing dlr

1.339

1.319

-1.51

Taiwan dlr

31.249

30.735

-1.64

Korean won

1332.100

1288.000

-3.31

Baht

35.460

34.165

-3.65

Peso

56.120

55.388

-1.30

Rupiah

15620.000

15395.000

-1.44

Rupee

83.065

83.208

+0.17

Ringgit

4.717

4.590

-2.69

Yuan

7.194

7.098

-1.34

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

