EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, South Korean won lead Asian FX gains; peso dips

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.560 103.75 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.322 1.323 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 27.969 28.481 +1.83 Korean won 1095.000 1099.9 +0.45 Baht 30.020 30.11 +0.30 Peso 48.010 47.97 -0.08 Rupiah 14080.000 14120 +0.28 Rupee 73.255 73.255 0.00 Ringgit 4.043 4.055 +0.30 Yuan 6.455 6.4633 +0.12

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

