EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, South Korean won lead Asian FX gains; peso dips

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.560

103.75

+0.18

Sing dlr

1.322

1.323

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

27.969

28.481

+1.83

Korean won

1095.000

1099.9

+0.45

Baht

30.020

30.11

+0.30

Peso

48.010

47.97

-0.08

Rupiah

14080.000

14120

+0.28

Rupee

73.255

73.255

0.00

Ringgit

4.043

4.055

+0.30

Yuan

6.455

6.4633

+0.12

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.560

103.24

-0.31

Sing dlr

1.322

1.3209

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

27.969

28.483

+1.84

Korean won

1095.000

1086.20

-0.80

Baht

30.020

29.96

-0.20

Peso

48.010

48.01

+0.00

Rupiah

14080.000

14040

-0.28

Rupee

73.255

73.07

-0.26

Ringgit

4.043

4.0400

-0.07

Yuan

6.455

6.5283

+1.13

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

