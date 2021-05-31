EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, South Korean won lead Asian currencies higher
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.370 109.54 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.319 1.3212 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 27.513 27.657 +0.52 Korean won 1106.400 1110.9 +0.41 Baht 31.160 31.23 +0.22 Peso 47.620 47.637 +0.04 Rupee 72.610 72.61 0.00 Ringgit 4.118 4.122 +0.10 Yuan 6.366 6.371 +0.08
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.370
103.24
-5.60
Sing dlr
1.319
1.3209
+0.16
Taiwan dlr
27.513
28.483
+3.53
Korean won
1106.400
1086.20
-1.83
Baht
31.160
29.96
-3.85
Peso
47.620
48.01
+0.82
Rupiah
14275.000
14040
-1.65
Rupee
72.610
73.07
+0.63
Ringgit
4.118
4.0400
-1.89
Yuan
6.366
6.5283
+2.55
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
