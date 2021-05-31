EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, South Korean won lead Asian currencies higher

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.370 109.54 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.319 1.3212 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 27.513 27.657 +0.52 Korean won 1106.400 1110.9 +0.41 Baht 31.160 31.23 +0.22 Peso 47.620 47.637 +0.04 Rupee 72.610 72.61 0.00 Ringgit 4.118 4.122 +0.10 Yuan 6.366 6.371 +0.08

June 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.370

109.54

+0.16

Sing dlr

1.319

1.3212

+0.18

Taiwan dlr

27.513

27.657

+0.52

Korean won

1106.400

1110.9

+0.41

Baht

31.160

31.23

+0.22

Peso

47.620

47.637

+0.04

Rupee

72.610

72.61

0.00

Ringgit

4.118

4.122

+0.10

Yuan

6.366

6.371

+0.08

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.370

103.24

-5.60

Sing dlr

1.319

1.3209

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

27.513

28.483

+3.53

Korean won

1106.400

1086.20

-1.83

Baht

31.160

29.96

-3.85

Peso

47.620

48.01

+0.82

Rupiah

14275.000

14040

-1.65

Rupee

72.610

73.07

+0.63

Ringgit

4.118

4.0400

-1.89

Yuan

6.366

6.5283

+2.55

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More