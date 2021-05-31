EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, South Korean won lead Asian currencies higher

June 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.370

109.54

+0.16

Sing dlr

1.319

1.3212

+0.18

Taiwan dlr

27.513

27.657

+0.52

Korean won

1106.400

1110.9

+0.41

Baht

31.160

31.23

+0.22

Peso

47.620

47.637

+0.04

Rupee

72.610

72.61

0.00

Ringgit

4.118

4.122

+0.10

Yuan

6.366

6.371

+0.08

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.370

103.24

-5.60

Sing dlr

1.319

1.3209

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

27.513

28.483

+3.53

Korean won

1106.400

1086.20

-1.83

Baht

31.160

29.96

-3.85

Peso

47.620

48.01

+0.82

Rupiah

14275.000

14040

-1.65

Rupee

72.610

73.07

+0.63

Ringgit

4.118

4.0400

-1.89

Yuan

6.366

6.5283

+2.55

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

