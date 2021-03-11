EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar shrugs off potential manipulation tag; other Asian FX gain

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Investors turn short on most Asian currencies- poll * U.S. may label Taiwan a currency manipulator- c.bank gov * India, Indonesia closed for holiday By Shruti Sonal March 11 (Reuters) - The Taiwan dollar strengthened on Thursday even as the country's central bank warned of a potential U.S. scrutiny of its monetary policy, while other emerging Asian currencies gained as easing inflation fears and falling Treasury yields hurt the greenback. The Taiwan dollar <TWD=TP>, among the best performing currencies in the region this year, added 0.6%. [nL1N2L903H] Taiwan's central bank said it bought a net $39.1 billion to intervene in the foreign exchange market, as it stepped up efforts in November and December to "avoid serious disorder", possibly putting the trade-dependent island in Washington's crosshairs to be labelled a manipulator. [nL1N2L903H] Most other currencies also gained as the U.S. dollar languished near one-week lows. The South Korean won <KRW=KFTC> climbed 0.6%, while the Thai baht <THB=TH> added 0.4%. However, the long-term outlook for the region's currencies remained less than rosy. A Reuters poll showed investors cut long bets sharply on the Chinese yuan, while turning short on most other Asian currencies, as improving prospects of economic growth in the United States and the recent rise in yields have bolstered the dollar. [nL4N2L91AF] Bets on the South Korean won <KRW=KFTC>, the Singapore dollar <SGD=> and the Malaysian ringgit <MYR=> all turned bearish for the first time since early last summer. Most equities climbed higher, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight after benign consumer price data for February calmed inflation fears and Congress gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history. [.N] The South Korean benchmark <.KS11> climbed over 2% after five consecutive sessions of declines, while Taiwan <.TWII> and Singapore <.STI> added 1.6% and 0.9% respectively. Thai shares <.SETI> hit their highest in nearly two months as consumer confidence increased for the first time in three months in February, bolstered by an easing coronavirus outbreak, government stimulus and the distribution of vaccines. [nB7N2DZ02L] Investors also kept an eye on a possible improvement in U.S.-China relations. The U.S. Secretary of State will meet with top Chinese officials on March 18, the first high-level in-person contact between the two countries under the Biden administration, the White House said on Wednesday. [nL1N2L825Q] "Regional markets have seized on hopes that Sino-U.S. relations could be about to improve, which will be bullish for trade and, by default, positive for Asia," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. Philippine shares <.PSI> though slid about 1.4%, which ING analyst Nicholas Mapa attributed to foreign selling as the country records a pickup in COVID-19 infections. Markets in India and Indonesia were closed for holidays. Highlights: ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 6 basis points at 1.72% ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI <.STI> include Genting Singapore Ltd <GENS.SI>, Thai Beverage PCL <TBEV.SI>, Mapletree Commercial Trust <MACT.SI> Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0645 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY DAILY YTD % % % Japan <JPY=> -0.33 -5.06 <.N225> 0.60 6.44 China <CNY=CFX +0.14 +0.48 <.SSEC> 1.73 -1.65 S> India <INR=IN> - +0.22 <.NSEI> - 8.53 Indonesia <IDR=> - -2.47 <.JKSE> - 4.78 Malaysia <MYR=> +0.32 -2.24 <.KLSE> -0.59 0.18 Philippin <PHP=> +0.06 -1.07 <.PSI> -1.31 -5.89 es S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.60 -4.38 <.KS11> 1.88 4.88 C> Singapore <SGD=> +0.00 -1.67 <.STI> 0.90 9.27 Taiwan <TWD=TP> +0.30 +0.86 <.TWII> 1.68 9.82 Thailand <THB=TH> +0.39 -2.09 <.SETI> 0.32 8.88 (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;)) Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/ASIA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.