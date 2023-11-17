EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar set to post strongest weekly gain in a year

By John Biju

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Taiwan dollar rose on Friday, ending the week at its highest level in a year, boosted by prospects of an easing in cross-strait tensions after the two China-friendly main opposition parties agreed to make a decision on a joint presidential ticket for January's elections.

Other Asian stocks and currencies also received a boost from growing signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve was done with interest rate hikes as data showed inflation was cooling down.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP gained 0.4% while equities .TWII jumped 0.3%, their second consecutive daily gain since the decision by the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), which have vowed to renew talks with China.

DBS analysts said that if these two Beijing-friendly opposition parties won next year's elections, that could enable an easing of cross-straits relations in 2024.

"With the risk between China and Taiwan going forward, if KMT and TPP win the election next year, I think that will really support the Asian currencies as well," Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank added.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= climbed 0.3% while most other currencies were largely flat. The Thai baht THB=TH was heading towards its biggest weekly gain since March 17, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= was on track for its third week of consecutive gains. The Taiwan dollar TWDUSD=R posted its strongest weekly gains in a year.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan equity index .miapj0000pus is up 3.5% so far this week, its best week since July and third best of the year.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS was steady and was set for its biggest weekly gain in two months after a meeting between the Chinese and U.S. presidents eased concerns over geopolitical tensions and the risks these posed to Chinese assets.

Data from Singapore showed exports fell for a 13th straight month in October on a year-on-year basis. Equities in Singapore .STI declined 0.5% while the Singapore dollar SGD= was largely unchanged.

Malaysia's economy grew 3.3% in the third quarter from a year earlier, above expectations and recovering from two-year lows in the previous quarter, data showed.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= was steady while equities .KLSE declined 0.3%.

Markets are awaiting a slew of economic data from Asia next week, including the GDP data from Thailand.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thailand's 10-year benchmark yields TH10YT=RR fall 4 basis points to 3.01%

** Philippines' Marcos, China's Xi to discuss tensions, way forward in South China Sea

** Thai economy likely grew in Q3 on exports, tourism boost

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0444 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.11

-12.91

.N225

0.42

28.63

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.02

-4.76

.SSEC

-0.16

-1.40

India

INR=IN

-0.03

-0.64

.NSEI

0.11

9.29

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.27

+0.43

.JKSE

0.07

1.64

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.06

-6.02

.KLSE

-0.26

-2.31

Philippines

PHP=

+0.14

+0.09

.PSI

0.42

-5.31

S.Korea

KRW=

-0.02

-2.45

.KS11

-0.74

10.43

Singapore

SGD=

-0.04

-0.59

.STI

-0.48

-4.10

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.36

-3.72

.TWII

0.30

21.82

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.11

-1.61

.SETI

0.38

-14.86

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; editing by Miral Fahmy)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

