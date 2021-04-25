EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, S. Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

April 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0201 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.760
107.91
+0.14
Sing dlr
1.326
1.3265
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
27.990
28.111
+0.43
Korean won
1114.400
1117.8
+0.31
Baht
31.350
31.42
+0.22
Peso
48.315
48.23
-0.18
Rupiah
14480.000
14520
+0.28
Rupee
75.010
75.01
0.00
Ringgit
4.105
4.107
+0.05
Yuan
6.487
6.4963
+0.14
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.760
103.24
-4.19
Sing dlr
1.326
1.3209
-0.35
Taiwan dlr
27.990
28.483
+1.76
Korean won
1114.400
1086.20
-2.53
Baht
31.350
29.96
-4.43
Peso
48.315
48.01
-0.63
Rupiah
14480.000
14040
-3.04
Rupee
75.010
73.07
-2.59
Ringgit
4.105
4.0200
-2.07
Yuan
6.487
6.5283
+0.63
