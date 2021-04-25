EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, S. Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

April 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0201 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.760

107.91

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3265

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

27.990

28.111

+0.43

Korean won

1114.400

1117.8

+0.31

Baht

31.350

31.42

+0.22

Peso

48.315

48.23

-0.18

Rupiah

14480.000

14520

+0.28

Rupee

75.010

75.01

0.00

Ringgit

4.105

4.107

+0.05

Yuan

6.487

6.4963

+0.14

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.760

103.24

-4.19

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3209

-0.35

Taiwan dlr

27.990

28.483

+1.76

Korean won

1114.400

1086.20

-2.53

Baht

31.350

29.96

-4.43

Peso

48.315

48.01

-0.63

Rupiah

14480.000

14040

-3.04

Rupee

75.010

73.07

-2.59

Ringgit

4.105

4.0200

-2.07

Yuan

6.487

6.5283

+0.63

