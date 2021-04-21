EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, S. Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

April 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
Change on the day at 0204 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.000
108.05
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.328
1.3288
+0.10
Taiwan dlr
28.052
28.151
+0.35
Korean won
1115.900
1118.6
+0.24
Baht
31.300
31.35
+0.16
Peso
48.382
48.38
0.00
Rupiah
14500.000
14525
+0.17
Rupee
74.875
74.875
0.00
Ringgit
4.113
4.119
+0.15
Yuan
6.486
6.4903
+0.07
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.000
103.24
-4.41
Sing dlr
1.328
1.3209
-0.50
Taiwan dlr
28.052
28.483
+1.54
Korean won
1115.900
1086.20
-2.66
Baht
31.300
29.96
-4.28
Peso
48.382
48.01
-0.77
Rupiah
14500.000
14040
-3.17
Rupee
74.875
73.07
-2.42
Ringgit
4.113
4.0200
-2.26
Yuan
6.486
6.5283
+0.65
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.