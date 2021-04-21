EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, S. Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

April 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Change on the day at 0204 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.000

108.05

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.328

1.3288

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

28.052

28.151

+0.35

Korean won

1115.900

1118.6

+0.24

Baht

31.300

31.35

+0.16

Peso

48.382

48.38

0.00

Rupiah

14500.000

14525

+0.17

Rupee

74.875

74.875

0.00

Ringgit

4.113

4.119

+0.15

Yuan

6.486

6.4903

+0.07

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.000

103.24

-4.41

Sing dlr

1.328

1.3209

-0.50

Taiwan dlr

28.052

28.483

+1.54

Korean won

1115.900

1086.20

-2.66

Baht

31.300

29.96

-4.28

Peso

48.382

48.01

-0.77

Rupiah

14500.000

14040

-3.17

Rupee

74.875

73.07

-2.42

Ringgit

4.113

4.0200

-2.26

Yuan

6.486

6.5283

+0.65

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.