EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, Philippine peso firm; most other Asian currencies weaken
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.780 105.91 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 29.381 29.514 +0.45 Korean won 1187.800 1184.7 -0.26 Baht 31.180 31.14 -0.13 Peso 49.045 49.07 +0.05 Rupiah 14590.000 14580 -0.07 Rupee 74.928 74.93 0.00 Ringgit 4.193 4.185 -0.19 Yuan 6.972 6.9670 -0.07
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.780
108.61
+2.68
Sing dlr
1.372
1.3444
-2.04
Taiwan dlr
29.381
30.106
+2.47
Korean won
1187.800
1156.40
-2.64
Baht
31.180
29.91
-4.07
Peso
49.045
50.65
+3.27
Rupiah
14590.000
13880
-4.87
Rupee
74.928
71.38
-4.73
Ringgit
4.193
4.0890
-2.48
Yuan
6.972
6.9632
-0.12
