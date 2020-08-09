EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, Philippine peso firm; most other Asian currencies weaken

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.780

105.91

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

29.381

29.514

+0.45

Korean won

1187.800

1184.7

-0.26

Baht

31.180

31.14

-0.13

Peso

49.045

49.07

+0.05

Rupiah

14590.000

14580

-0.07

Rupee

74.928

74.93

0.00

Ringgit

4.193

4.185

-0.19

Yuan

6.972

6.9670

-0.07

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.780

108.61

+2.68

Sing dlr

1.372

1.3444

-2.04

Taiwan dlr

29.381

30.106

+2.47

Korean won

1187.800

1156.40

-2.64

Baht

31.180

29.91

-4.07

Peso

49.045

50.65

+3.27

Rupiah

14590.000

13880

-4.87

Rupee

74.928

71.38

-4.73

Ringgit

4.193

4.0890

-2.48

Yuan

6.972

6.9632

-0.12

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

